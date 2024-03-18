Late Punjabi singer Subhdeep Singh Sidhu popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala's parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. According to media reports, Moose Wala’s mother underwent in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive the baby. What caught people's attention was that the mother, Charan Kaur, is 58 years old. Kaur gave birth to the child through Caesarean section in Bathinda 22 months after her Moose Wala was shot dead.

Charan Kaur conceiving and delivering a baby in her late 50s has raised several questions and curiosity about the possibility of pregnancy so late in the day. Dr Aruna Kalra, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shares her insights.

Post-50 Pregnancy: Possible Health Complications

Late pregnancy comes with several health riders. Dr Aruna Kalra shares, "In most cases, when women are trying to get pregnant very late, various health concerns may arise, including osteoporosis, thyroid issues, hypertension, and diabetes. Moreover, due to her age, most women are unlikely to produce viable eggs, necessitating the use of donor eggs from a young, healthy donor. Through in vitro fertilization (IVF), embryos are created externally using the father's sperm and donor eggs, then implanted into the woman's uterus."

Dr Kalra adds that in their late 50s, most women's ovaries are likely perimenopausal or menopausal, and she will "require additional hormone support for pregnancy." She has a word of advice for women: "The supplementation of hormones, such as progesterone, can potentially affect women's health, including their heart condition, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels, as their ovaries are no longer producing hormones. Given these factors, pregnancy at age 50 and beyond poses significant risks due to existing medical conditions and suboptimal health."

Precautions For Women Trying To Get Pregnant After 50

Precautions for a woman over 50 years of age considering IVF involve several important steps, shares Dr Kalra. She outlines the precautions: "First, she should undergo a comprehensive health evaluation to assess any pre-existing medical conditions that could impact her ability to conceive or carry a pregnancy. Additionally, a thorough assessment of her ovaries, uterus, and reproductive organs is essential, including tests to evaluate ovarian reserve, uterine health, and hormone levels," says Dr Kalra.

Screening for age-related risks is critical to ensure the safety of both the mother and potential offspring, addressing concerns such as gestational diabetes and hypertension, the doctor mentions. "Given the increased risks associated with pregnancy at an advanced age, including complications and chromosomal abnormalities, it's vital for women contemplating IVF to have a detailed discussion with their fertility specialist regarding the potential risks, limitations, and expected outcomes of the procedure. This discussion should cover factors like the possibility of multiple pregnancies, the likelihood of success, and any other relevant considerations," Dr Kalra adds.

Becoming A Biological Mother After 50: Risks Involved

There is a possibility of experiencing bleeding during pregnancy, known as antepartum haemorrhage, Dr Kalra mentions. She adds that additionally, there may be occurrences of high blood pressure during pregnancy, termed pregnancy-induced hypertension, as well as the development of gestational diabetes. "Other risks include intrauterine growth restriction, preterm labour, and the likelihood of delivering prematurely. During delivery, there is a chance of postpartum haemorrhage due to inadequate uterine contractions, along with the possibility of experiencing preeclampsia or seizures during pregnancy. Furthermore, postpartum depression may occur, and insufficient milk production for breastfeeding is another potential complication," says Dr Aruna Kalra.

Check Out Sidhu Moosewala's Father's Post in Punjabi:

It loosely translates to, “With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our bag. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love.”