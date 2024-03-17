Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moosewala aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. The late singer's mother Charan Kaur, gave birth to a baby boy via IVF technique. This good news was shared by the singer's father Balkaur Sidhu through an Instagram post. Posing with the newborn, Balkaur Sidhu wrote, "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala), Akal Purakh has placed Shubh's younger brother in his cradle.

The Instagram post shared by the late singer's father Balkaur Sidhu shows him holding the baby and a photo frame of Sidhu in the background. Balkaur, dressed in a sky blue shirt faded denim jeans and a lavender coloured turban. A cake was also kept on a table near him to celebrate the birth of the baby boy.

Pregnancy After 50- Is it Possible?

Even though pregnancy is extremely rare after the age of 50, Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur took the help of the latest reproductive technologies and gave birth to a son. Unlike females, male fertility is usually not directly affected by age-related declines. Hence, fertility in males lasts longer than in females.

Dr Shweta Gupta, Senior Consultant in Obs & Gynae and IVF Specialist at Bloom Clinic for Women shared, "IVF is a technology that has been proven to help 50-year-old women to have a pregnancy by collecting eggs from the woman's body and fertilizing them outside the body, and later these fertilized embryos which are fertile are put into the uterus."

What is IVF (In Vitro Fertilization)?

Dr Rashmi Sharma Director, HOD IVF Dept. Origyn IVF Fertility and Chief Gynaecologist say, "In vitro fertilisation, or IVF is a type of fertility treatment in which sperm and eggs are mixed outside of the body in a laboratory. It's a technique utilised by those who require assistance getting pregnant. IVF is a successful type of assisted reproductive technology that entails numerous difficult steps (ART)."

"After the embryo is implanted inside a uterus days after fertilisation, it attaches to the uterine wall, resulting in pregnancy", adds Dr Rashmi.

Dr Hetal Parekh, Consultant Fertility Physician at The Centre For Human Reproduction, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, Mumbai further highlights, "Although it is indeed a very rare case, it seen as a big result, thanks to reproductive technology- In vitro fertilization (IVF)."

"IVF circumvents certain biologically age-related hindrances by producing multiple eggs by ovaries stimulation and then both infertile eggs and semen of healthy man are exposed in a laboratory for fertilization of eggs and implantation. This can serve to lessen the effects arising from an egg of worse quality and fewer numbers when the mother is ageing, which is essential," she emphasises further.

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead in Mansa. He was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa Civil Hospital. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at him, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.