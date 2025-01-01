Skipping Meals At Work: Can It Increase Your Heart Disease Risk? Expert Shares Advice

Skipping meals is a common habit among professionals, especially during hectic office hours, and it may not seem harmful at first. However, over time, this practice can have negative effects on heart health. Here’s some advice shared by Dr. Sanjeev Chaudhary, Chairman of Cardiology at Marengo Asia Hospitals Gurugram.

How Skipping Meals Can Affect Your Heart Health:

Increased Stress Levels

When you skip meals, your blood sugar levels can rise, leading to feelings of irritability, anxiety, and stress. Long-term stress can contribute to high blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease.

Tendency to Choose Unhealthy Foods

Skipping meals often leads to overeating later, and people are more likely to reach for unhealthy, high-calorie processed foods. This can cause weight gain, high cholesterol, and blocked arteries, all of which increase the risk of heart disease.

Slower Metabolism

Skipping meals regularly can slow down your metabolism. A slower metabolism can lead to fat buildup in the body, raising the risk of obesity, which in turn puts extra pressure on the heart.

Blood Sugar Instability

When you skip meals, your blood sugar levels can drop suddenly, leading to dizziness and low energy. This kind of fluctuation can be harmful to your cardiovascular health and lead to irregular blood pressure.

Increased Risk of Diabetes

Long-term meal skipping can interfere with insulin regulation, increasing the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes. This condition is closely linked with heart disease, making it even more important to maintain regular meals.

Tips to Protect Your Heart While Working:

Plan Ahead

Prepare your meals or snacks in advance, especially during busy workdays, to ensure you don’t skip meals. Keep healthy options like fruits, nuts, and yogurt at hand to grab easily.

Balance Your Meals

Make sure each meal contains lean proteins, healthy fats, whole grains, and vegetables. This helps provide consistent energy and stabilizes blood sugar levels.

Set Eating Reminders

Use alarms or apps to remind yourself to eat at regular intervals. A small snack every 3-4 hours can help prevent overeating later in the day.

Stay Hydrated

Often, thirst is mistaken for hunger. Drinking enough water throughout the day can boost your energy and help reduce unnecessary cravings.

Take Breaks for Meals

Step away from your desk for 10-15 minutes to eat. This will help you focus on your meal and improve digestion without skipping meals.

While skipping meals may seem like a time-saving strategy, it poses serious risks to heart health. By making small, manageable changes, you can protect your heart while staying successful in your career.