Stay Hydrated, Stay Happy: Winter Survival Guide For Eczema

Winter brings a drop in humidity and temperature, which can wreak havoc on the skin, particularly for those living with eczema. The cold weather along with the different types of indoor heating strip the skin of moisture, often leading to flare-ups.

Here are some dermatologist-recommended tips to help you manage eczema effectively during the winter months as shared by Dr. Neha Sharma, Best Dermatologist, Estique Skin & Hair Clinic.

1. Moisturization is a must do!

Hydration is crucial for eczema-prone skin. Use a thick moisturizer immediately after showering to lock in moisture. Opt for creams or ointments instead of lotions, as they provide better hydration and a stronger barrier against dryness. Look for ingredients like colloidal oatmeal and ceramides in your moisturizer. Apply coconut oil an hour before bathing.

2. Lukewarm & not hot water!

Hot showers might feel comforting in the cold weather, but they can strip your skin of its natural oils, worsening eczema. Stick to lukewarm water for bathing or washing your hands, and limit showers to 5–10 minutes.

3. Gentle, Unscented Cleansers

Avoid harsh soaps or cleansers that can irritate sensitive skin. Opt for mild, pH-balanced, fragrance-free, oil-based cleansers that are designed for dry or sensitive skin.

4. Right humidification!

Indoor heating can make the air dry, exacerbating eczema. Use a humidifier to maintain optimal humidity levels in your home, especially in the bedroom, to keep your skin hydrated overnight.

5. Breathable, eczema friendly clothing

Choose soft, breathable fabrics like cotton and avoid direct skin contact with wool or synthetic materials that may irritate your skin. When layering up for the winter, ensure that the layer closest to your skin is soft and non-irritating.

6. Keep your skin protected

Cold winds can worsen dryness. When stepping outside, cover exposed skin with scarves, gloves, and caps. Use gloves made of cotton or natural materials rather than wool or synthetics to prevent irritation.

7. Stay Hydrated

While we often associate hydration with summer, drinking enough water is equally important in winter. Staying hydrated from within helps maintain skin health.

8. Monitor Your Diet

Eczema can sometimes flare up due to food sensitivities. Include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, like walnuts, and flaxseeds, which help reduce inflammation and support skin health. Avoid triggers if you’ve identified them.

9. Avoid Scratching

Eczema can be itchy, but scratching damages the skin and may lead to infections. Keep your nails trimmed, and use cold compresses or anti-itch creams (as prescribed by your dermatologist) to relieve discomfort.

10. Seek professional help

If your eczema worsens or doesn’t respond to home care, consult a dermatologist. Treatments like prescription creams, phototherapy, or even short courses of medication may be necessary to control severe flare-ups. If you’re already on a dermatologist-prescribed eczema management plan, continue with it diligently. Winter might require additional care, so consult your dermatologist if you notice a flare-up or need adjustments to your treatment.