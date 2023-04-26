topStoriesenglish2599419
SINUS INFECTION

Stuffy Nose? 9 Sinus Symptoms You Cannot Ignore

Sinusitis is not an uncommon condition but it can cause extreme discomfort and pain. From facial pain, stuffy nose, and fever there are a few physical signs of sinus that shouldn't ignore, read here.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sinuses are the four paired cavities (spaces) in your head
  • The leaking of mucus from the sinus leads to tight and painful cheeks, a stuffy nose, and other symptoms
  • Sinusitis doesn't always require treatment; it frequently goes away on its own

Sinus infection: The tissue lining your sinuses becomes inflamed or swollen when you have sinusitis. Your face has structures called sinuses that are usually air-filled. They can get irritated by bacterial infections, viral infections, and allergies, which could result in them becoming clogged and fluid-filled. Your face may feel tight and painful, you may have a stuffy nose, and other symptoms as a result.

What are sinuses?

The four paired cavities (spaces) in your head are known as your sinuses which are connected by little tunnels. The mucus produced by the sinuses leaks out of the nasal passages. This discharge aids in maintaining a healthy nose free of bacteria, allergies, and other pathogens.

Dr Vikram Varma Jampana, a Consultant Physician (Internal Medicine) recently shared the signs and symptoms of sinus that people shouldn't ignore on Instagram with the caption, "9 Sinus symptoms you can't ignore".

Signs and Symptoms of Sinus

Common symptoms of a sinus infection which you should not ignore are:

- Stuffy or blocked nose

- Yellow or green mucus coming out from the nose or back of your throat

- Feeling of pressure or fullness in your face

- High body temperature or fever

- Pain in the head or headache

- Loss of smell

- Pain, pressure, or fullness in the ears

- Feeling tired or worn out

What Causes Sinus Infections?

Sinusitis can be brought on by viruses, bacteria, fungi, and allergies. The following are particular triggers of sinusitis:

- the typical cold.

- the influenza virus.

- various bacteria, viruses and microorganisms.

- both seasonal and nasal allergies.

Preventive measures to follow

Some of the precautions that you can take to avoid sinus are:

- Rinsing your nose with saline (salt water).

- Taking medicine, getting allergy injections, and avoiding triggers (such as dust, pollen, or smoking) are all part of this.

- Using steroid nasal sprays when your doctor advises you to.

- Adopting excellent hygiene practices and other behaviours that lower your chance of contracting infectious illnesses.

- Avoid smoking. 

Sinusitis doesn't always require treatment; it frequently goes away on its own. Sinus infections rarely develop into life-threatening illnesses if left untreated. However, if you experience extreme discomfort and trouble breathing consult a healthcare professional immediately.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by  qualified medical professionals.)

