Suffering from piles? 5 worst food to avoid; check list of what you should eat

Piles (haemorrhoids) can make people miserable and is accompanied by painful, and often bloody stool. They are the results of inflamed and swollen collections of tissue in and around the anal area. On some days, the pain is more than others. Diet plays a very important role in dealing with piles.

Have piles? 5 food to avoid

Refined grains

Foods with little fibre can cause or make constipation (and therefore hemorrhoids) worse, so it's best to limit how much you eat of them. So refined grains like white rice, white bread, and shop-bought cakes are low in fibre and should be

Dairy products

Dairy is not good for those suffering from piles as it can lead to constipation, bloating, and gas. Milk, cheese, curd - keep a check on your daily dairy consumption.

Processed foods

If you have piles, immediately avoid processed food. The temptation to have fast food might be high but the huge salt content makes them a bad choice if you are already suffering from constipation or piles.

Iron tablets and other medicines

Iron is a known constipating supplement and can aggravate piles. Similarly, many other everyday medicines - including ones for cough and cold - can include ingredients that can make piles worse. Consult your doctor and inform them about the medicines you are daily having and try to opt for alternatives till you are cured.



Unripe fruits

Fruits are good for health but ensure that they are ripe. Have ripe fruits in the middle of the day but when it comes to unripe fruits, like unripe bananas, stay away! They contain some constipating or irritant compounds that can make piles worse.

Here's a list of food that's good for piles:

Lentils and legumes

Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables

Root vegetables like carrots and potatoes

Bell peppers

Apples

Cucumbers

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information and is not a substitute for a medical expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)