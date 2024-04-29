Summer Health Checklist: 6 Daily Practices To Keep You Feeling Refreshed And Energized

As the temperature rises daily, we often notice a decline in our motivation and willpower to engage in activities that are crucial for leading healthy lives. The unbearable heat, perspiration, and rashes all seriously hinder our efforts to get in shape and attain the ideal summer physique we have always desired.

Jag Chima, founder of Physique Global and the Biohacking Directory says, "Your hidden weapon for surviving the summer heat is biohacking, the art of optimising one's health and well-being using science and technology. It's critical to prepare yourself with easy biohacks that will keep you feeling renewed and energised throughout the season as the temperatures rise."

Healthy Daily Practices for Summer Season

Here's a list of quick biohacks to help you feel your best throughout the summer months, listed by Mr Jag:

1. Hydration:

Begin your day with a glass of water to rehydrate your body after a night's rest.

Carry a refillable water bottle with you throughout the day to ensure you're drinking enough fluids.

Remember, staying hydrated is essential for regulating body temperature, aiding digestion, and maintaining overall well-being.

2. Electrolyte Balance:

Alongside water, it's vital to maintain electrolyte balance, especially in hot weather.

Consume foods rich in potassium, magnesium, and sodium, such as bananas, avocados, leafy greens, and nuts.

Electrolytes play a crucial role in muscle function, nerve conduction, and fluid balance, making them essential for staying energized and avoiding dehydration.

3. Sunlight Exposure:

Take advantage of the longer daylight hours by spending time outdoors soaking up the sun's rays.

Sunlight exposure stimulates the production of vitamin D, which is vital for bone health and immune function.

Additionally, sunlight helps regulate our circadian rhythm, promoting better sleep quality and overall energy levels.

4. Cold Showers:

Incorporate cold showers into your morning routine to awaken your senses and invigorate your body.

Cold exposure has been shown to improve circulation, boost mood, and increase alertness, making it an excellent biohack for enhancing energy levels.

5. Mindful Movement:

Engage in regular physical activity, such as walking, cycling, or swimming, to keep your body and mind active.

Exercise releases endorphins, neurotransmitters that promote feelings of happiness and reduce stress, leaving you feeling refreshed and energized.

6. Quality Sleep: