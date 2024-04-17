The summer season has arrived in full force and as mercury soars, it becomes important to safeguard oneself from the scorching sun. And as experts point out, it is not just your skin that requires protection from the sun's damaging rays, but also your eyes. "In summer, your eyes also demand attention. From the discomfort of dry eyes to the risk of sunburn and other concerns, there are several issues one can face in summers," says Dr Vivek M Singh, Sr Phaco and refractive surgeon, Maxivision Eye Hospitals, Hyderabad. Here's a rundown of how summer can impact your vision and proactive measures to keep it safe.

How The Heat Impacts Eye Health

Dr Vivek M Singh lists the following possible issues that you might have to deal with in the summer:

1. Dry Eyes: The hot summer air, coupled with increased exposure to air conditioning, can lead to dry eyes. When your eyes lack sufficient moisture, it can cause irritation, redness, and a gritty sensation.

2. Sunburned Eyes: Just like your skin, your eyes can also suffer from sunburn, known as photokeratitis. Prolonged exposure to UV rays without proper eye protection can cause temporary but painful damage to the cornea.

3. Increased Allergens: Pollen and other allergens are more prevalent during the summer months, leading to allergic reactions such as itching, redness, and watery eyes in susceptible individuals.

4. Risk Of Cataracts: Prolonged exposure to UV rays is a known risk factor for cataracts, a clouding of the eye's natural lens that can impair vision over time.

How To Protect Your Eyes In Summer

Dr Singh mentions four key steps people can take to safeguard their eyes in summer.

1. Wear Sunglasses: Invest in high-quality sunglasses that offer 100% UV protection. Look for sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays to shield your eyes from harmful sunlight.

2. Use Eye Drops: Keep artificial tears or lubricating eye drops on hand to combat dryness and irritation. Use them as needed, especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors or in air-conditioned environments.

3. Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps maintain overall hydration levels, including your eyes. Proper hydration can prevent dry eyes and ensure optimal tear production.

4. Take Breaks From Screens: Whether you're working on a computer or scrolling through your smartphone, remember to take regular breaks to rest your eyes. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

Eye Health In Summer: Dos And Don’ts

Dr Vivek M Singh mentions the following dos and don'ts when it comes to maintaining eye health as heat increases.

Dos:

- Wear wide-brimmed hats or visors to provide additional shade for your eyes.

- Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and nutrients that promote eye health, such as leafy greens, fish, and colourful fruits and vegetables.

- Schedule regular eye exams with your ophthalmologist to monitor your eye health and address any concerns promptly.

Don’ts:

- Don't rub your eyes if they feel irritated, as this can exacerbate symptoms and potentially cause injury.

- Don't swim in chlorinated pools without wearing goggles to protect your eyes from irritation and chemical exposure.

- Don't neglect proper eye protection when engaging in outdoor activities, such as sports or yard work, to prevent injuries from flying debris or projectiles.

"It’s essential to prioritise your eye health during summer. By taking simple precautions and being mindful of potential risks, you can enjoy the season while safeguarding your vision for years to come," says Dr Singh.