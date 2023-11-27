Sweets Without Regrets! Nutritionist Shares Guilt-Free Dessert Recipes To Enjoy This Festive Season

As the festive season approaches, where twinkling lights adorn streets, and hearts resonate with cheer. The holiday season beckons, offering a respite—a time to reflect, connect, and embrace the magic of traditions. The anticipation of indulging in delectable treats becomes a highlight for many. However, for those on a health and fitness journey, the fear of compromising their goals can cast a shadow on the celebrations.

As we navigate the whirlwind of festivities, let's delve into the essence of the season, celebrating love, gratitude, and the simple pleasures that make this time of year truly special. Nutritionist Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition comes to the rescue with guilt-free dessert recipes that promise to add sweetness to your festivities without any regrets.

Dry Fruit Ladoos: Nutrient-packed Delight

Bid farewell to the guilt associated with traditional ladoos laden with sugar and ghee. Puri's dry fruit ladoos are a healthier alternative. Begin by blending de-seeded dates, incorporating finely-chopped almonds, cashews, figs, pistachios, and raisins.

Sauté the mixture in a touch of ghee until the nuts release their aroma. To this, add a pinch of cardamom powder and desiccated coconut. Allow the concoction to cool for a few minutes before shaping it into your preferred-sized ladoos.

Pumpkin Barfi: Orange-Colored Nutrient Powerhouse

Featuring the goodness of beta-carotene, vitamins C and E, potassium, magnesium, and iron, Puri's pumpkin barfi is a delightful and nutritious addition to your festive menu. Roast besan until aromatic, sauté grated pumpkin in ghee until its rawness subsides, and then combine with milk and jaggery powder.

Stir continuously over medium heat until the mixture thickens, adding ghee until it leaves the sides. Sprinkle cardamom powder, let it cool, and cut it into your desired shapes after greasing a plate with ghee.

Quinoa Phirni: Superfood Twist

Embrace the superfood craze with Quinoa Phirni, a complete meal that caters to gluten intolerance. Roast quinoa until golden brown, cook it with water until reduced by half, and add preferred milk and kesar-infused milk.

Sweeten with stevia or jaggery powder, sprinkle cardamom, and simmer until perfection. Garnish with chopped cashews, almonds, and raisins for a festive finish.

These guilt-free dessert recipes from Nutritionist Aman Puri redefine the celebration of sweetness during festivals. Embrace the joy of festive indulgence without compromising your health and fitness goals. After all, a celebration that nourishes the body is truly a cause for happiness.