Taking Care Of A Loved One With Cancer: How Caregivers Can Preserve Mental Health, Prevent Burnout

Many of us now have experienced caring for a parent or close relative with cancer. This can be an extremely emotional and often physically demanding role and as a caregiver you ignore your own needs and the care that you require. However it’s essential to take steps to prevent caregiver burnout. This condition can affect not only your own well-being but also your ability to provide the best care for your loved one.

Why Does It Become Taxing?

Caring for a parent with cancer can be taxing for several reasons. Firstly, the emotional toll of watching a loved one battle a life-threatening illness is immense. Secondly, the physical demands of caregiving, such as assisting with daily tasks and medical appointments, can be exhausting. Finally the immense guilt of believing that you can’t do much or are helpless in the situation, leading to chronic stress.

Mental Health: Warning Signs to Look Out for

Recognising the warning signs of burnout is crucial for both you and your loved one.

These may include:

1. Chronic fatigue: Feeling constantly drained, physically and emotionally.

2. Irritability and mood swings: Becoming easily frustrated or anxious.

3. Withdrawal: Isolating yourself from friends and social activities.

4. Sleep disturbances: Difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.

5. Neglecting your own health: Skipping meals, missing appointments, or not taking prescribed medications.

Tips to Avoid Burnout

1. Seek support: Don't hesitate to ask for help from friends, family, or support groups. You don't have to do it all alone.

2. Set boundaries: Establish clear limits on your caregiving responsibilities to prevent burnout. It's okay to say no or ask for help when needed.

3. Self-care: Prioritise your own well-being. Schedule regular breaks, engage in activities you enjoy, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

4. Educate yourself: Learn about your loved one's condition and treatment options. This knowledge can help you feel more in control and less anxious.

5. Delegate tasks: Share caregiving duties with others in your family. Create a caregiving schedule to distribute responsibilities evenly.



6. Consider professional help: If caregiving becomes overwhelming, explore the possibility of hiring a professional caregiver or nurse to provide respite care.

7. Plan for the future: Discuss long-term care plans and preferences with your family member early on to reduce stress and uncertainty.

8. Stay connected: Maintain your social network and seek emotional support from friends or a therapist. Sharing your feelings can be therapeutic.

9. Take breaks: Regularly step away from caregiving to recharge. Even short breaks can make a significant difference.

10. Remember your own identity: Don't let caregiving consume your entire life. Continue pursuing your interests and passions outside of caregiving.

Caring for a parent or a close family member with cancer is a labour of love, but it's essential to prioritise your well-being. By recognising the warning signs and implementing self-care strategies, you can provide the best care possible while safeguarding your own mental and physical health.

(Samara Mahindra is the CEO and Founder, CARER. The views expressed in the article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News.)