The Stress-Teeth Connection: Can Yoga Combat Bruxism ?

Many of us clench our jaws or grind our teeth once in a while, which is completely fine. The problem arises when this becomes a frequent habit. The condition then is called bruxism. Bruxism can damage teeth, cause jaw pain, and disrupt sleep. It can take a toll on the quality of life and thus needs to be managed. Knowing its root cause is a good first step toward its management shared by Dr Darshan Doshi, Partner, Beaming Smiles Dental Clinic.

The Stress Factor

Stress and anxiety are significant contributors to bruxism. When stressed, our bodies go into fight-or-flight mode, tensing muscles throughout the body, including the jaw. This tension can manifest as teeth grinding or clenching. Daily pressures, work deadlines, financial worries, and even relationship issues can all pave the way for bruxism.

The Impact of Bruxism

Teeth grinding brings with it a sea of negative consequences, including tooth damage, jaw pain, headaches, earaches, and sleep disruption. Over time, bruxism can wear down tooth enamel, increasing the risk of cavities and cracks. The constant clenching and grinding can cause pain and tenderness in the jaw muscles and joints. Bruxism can result in tension headaches and migraines. The jaw joint is located near the ear, and pain from bruxism can radiate to the ear area. Teeth grinding can affect the quality of sleep at night, leading to daytime fatigue.

Traditional Treatment Options for Bruxism

While there's no cure for bruxism, there are options to manage the condition and minimize its impact. These include custom-made mouthguards that one can wear at night. Such mouthguards make a barrier between the upper and lower teeth, preventing them from grinding together. Learning relaxation techniques can help manage stress and reduce teeth grinding. In some cases, muscle relaxants or medications to manage anxiety can be prescribed. Dr. Darshan Doshi, Beaming Smiles says If an underlying medical condition is contributing to bruxism, treating that condition can help alleviate the teeth grinding.

Can Yoga Help Reduce Bruxism?

The mind-body connection is well-established, and yoga offers a holistic approach to well-being that can be beneficial for managing bruxism. Yoga makes use of relaxation techniques like deep breathing and meditation, which can effectively reduce stress and anxiety, common triggers for teeth grinding. Yoga promotes relaxation and better sleep, potentially reducing nighttime teeth grinding. This ancient Indian practice teaches body awareness, allowing a person to recognize tension building in the jaw and take steps to relax it before teeth grinding starts. Yoga poses and stretches target various muscle groups, including those in the jaw, neck, and shoulders, helping to release tension and reduce clenching.

If you do have bruxism, it's important to consult with a dentist to determine the best course of treatment. While yoga can act as an adjunct to relieve the stress in the muscles, your dentist would be able to recommend the right kind of mouthguard, which is a must-have gear to manage bruxism.