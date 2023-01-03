THESE winter foods can spike up your cholesterol; foods to avoid and to eat

Bad cholesterol foods: Your cholesterol level may fluctuate during winter. This is because you want to eat more since your body needs calories to warm up. It comes as no surprise that research has shown that the colder months can cause your cholesterol levels to rise drastically.

The other factor for this is lethargy and inactivity. You tend to be more active in the summer. However, the chilly climate could prevent you from exercising and engaging in physical activity. Additionally, there is a greater chance of munching for amusement when you are inside. Foods rich in cholesterol should be avoided throughout this time to protect your health.

Therefore, it is best to avoid foods high in cholesterol. Here is a list of 5 foods you should not eat in winter to keep high cholesterol at bay:

1. Fried foods

Deep-fried snacks like pakoras, fries, and potato chips are best enjoyed throughout the winter. Fried meals are heavy in calories and unhealthy even though they taste good. The fact that these foods are high in trans fats is another cause for concern. These fats raise your body's level of bad cholesterol and may raise your risk of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity.

2. Processed meats

The cholesterol content of processed meats like hot dogs and sausages is high. Your body's LDL cholesterol levels rise, as a result, raising your chance of developing heart problems. It is best if you restrict your intake of these items during the winter. Cancer can also be brought on by the presence of hazardous compounds in them.

3. Desserts

People just love eating gulab jamun, halwa, kheer, and other delicacies like cupcakes and pastries during winter. These, however, are unhealthily high in calories, cholesterol, and added sugars. Obesity and other health issues may emerge from the combination of these components. Therefore, make an effort to reduce your dessert intake.

4. Fast food

One of the main causes of chronic ailments including obesity, heart disease, and diabetes is consuming fast food too frequently. Regular fast food consumption can lead to an accumulation of belly fat in addition to an increase in cholesterol levels. Your body's blood sugar levels won't be regulated as inflammation rises to unhealthy levels.

5. Cheese

Although cheese is a rich source of calcium and proteins, you should be mindful that it also includes saturated fats. Additionally, cheese has too much salt in it, which raises blood pressure. Saturated fat intake in excess can also raise the risk of cardiovascular disease. So, to keep your cholesterol levels in line during the winter, restrict the amount of cheese you consume.

Consume items that significantly reduce cholesterol levels instead. You can include the following foods in your low-cholesterol diet:

- Fenugreek seeds (methi seeds)

- Oats

- Garlic

- Nuts (almonds, walnuts etc.)

- Citrus fruits (oranges, lime, grapefruit etc.)

- Legumes (pulses, beans, and peas)

- Fatty fish like salmon.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)