Too Young To Screen: Can Young Girls Undergo Mammogram? Expert Opinion

Breast cancer is on the rise in developing countries like India, particularly in urban India. It’s a well-known fact that Indian women tend to develop breast cancer a decade earlier than Western women. This raises a critical question – “Should Indian women begin breast screening earlier?”

Screening for breast cancer is a way for those who have no signs of the disease, but are looking for early evidence of the disease. Breast cancer screening is divided into 3 main types. Dr. Rupa Ananthasivan, Consultant – Radiology, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road shares insights.

At What Age Can You Undergo Breast Cancer Screening?

Breast Self-Examination: Breast self-examination is encouraged by the American College of Radiology once a month for all women above the age of 25. Common signs like painless lumps in the breast or the armpit, changes in the skin of the breast or size of the breast, changes in the position of the nipple, scaling or redness in the nipple, or unusual discharge (bloody or clear) from one nipple should be looked for in particular.

Clinical Breast Examination: This refers to the examination of the breasts by a medical practitioner - a doctor or nurse looking for early signs of breast cancer. This is encouraged once in 3 years after

the age of 30.

Regular Mammograms: Mammograms are special x-rays of the breasts and are encouraged once a year after the age of 40, in women with no complaints looking for early signs of breast cancer. In countries where women undergo regular mammograms, breast cancer mortality has decreased by 30%.

Special Category: Women who have a strong family history, close relatives with early breast or ovarian cancer, or have special gene mutations - BRCA 1 or 2, may require radiological screening from the age of 25. Generally, this is done by an MRI of the breast often combined with a breast ultrasound.

Here’s advice to all women including younger women -

Practice breast self-examination once a month from the age of 25. If you notice any of the changes described above, get it checked. Google breast self-examination to practice the exact technique. Be breast aware – any of the changes described particularly if painless- should be checked.

Have your breast examined by a doctor once in 3 years for any early signs of breast cancer. This could be part of your health check-up. From the age of 40, all women are encouraged to have a mammogram once a year as recommended by the American College of Radiology and the Breast Imaging Society of India. Mammograms generally are not encouraged for asymptomatic women below the age of 40. Women who have a strong family history or a probable gene mutation are encouraged to meet a doctor for screening advice.

Please understand that early breast cancer is very much curable with very limited treatment. In the U.S., breast cancer has a 90% chance of being cured as many of them get picked up during routine screening in the early stages. Unfortunately, in India, 1 in 2 women with breast cancer dies from the disease. This is primarily due to late-stage diagnosis and a lack of awareness.