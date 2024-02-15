Tooth Sensitivity In Children: Expert Shares Steps To Maintain Oral Hygiene

Tooth sensitivity is one of the major causes of concern for kids and their parents. It causes discomfort or pain when consuming hot, cold, sweet, or acidic foods and drinks. Lifestyle changes, poor eating habits, and less awareness of oral hygiene have created problems for many.

As the incidence of cavities rises, exposing sensitive inner layers of teeth and causing discomfort, it's imperative to address the root causes and implement preventive measures for optimal oral health.

Cavity is one of the major issues, exposing sensitive inner layers and causing discomfort. Poor brushing techniques and neglecting flossing contribute to plaque accumulation, gum issues, and enamel erosion, exacerbating tooth sensitivity.

Also read: Is COVID-19 Leading To Heart Diseases? Doctor Shares Insight

Poor eating habits are another factor of tooth decay. Moreover, indulging in acidic foods and beverages, such as carbonated drinks, citrus fruits, and fruit juices, accelerates enamel erosion, further aggravating sensitivity.

Dr Uday Sabherwal, Periodontist, Implantologist, and Laser Specialist, Rosewalk Healthcare, Delhi shares several preventive measures to be taken by parents for healthy oral health for their kids.

1. Encouraging consistent brushing with a soft-bristled brush and fluoride toothpaste twice daily effectively combats plaque buildup, promoting good oral hygiene

2. Monitoring dietary choices and minimizing acidic foods in children's diets is crucial for maintaining enamel integrity and reducing sensitivity. Additionally, increasing water intake aids in washing away food particles and acids, bolstering dental health.

3. Regular dental checkups are helpful for early detection and treatment of oral health issues. Scheduled visits enable dentists to identify early problems, such as cavities or gum disease, before they escalate, ensuring timely intervention and optimal oral care

4. Applying dental sealants to molars offers an additional layer of protection against decay, mitigating sensitivity risks and preserving dental health.

5. If your child grinds their teeth, get a custom-fitted mouthguard from a dentist to stop further damage.

Taking these preventative measures, encouraging healthy oral hygiene practices, and addressing possible causes are essential to managing children's tooth sensitivity. By providing regular dental care, parents can guarantee that their children have pain-free, healthy smiles, setting the stage for a lifetime of good oral hygiene practices.