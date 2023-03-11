Top 7 Spring Superfoods You Should Be Eating During Spring Season To Boost Your Immunity

Foods to eat during the spring season: Given that everyone is eagerly waiting for the spring season, this is perhaps the finest season that offers pleasant weather. Bright sunshine replaces the icy cold temperatures, and the strong winds calm and soothe our senses. Although we are very grateful for the change in weather, this time of year might make our bodies more prone to diseases, because our immune systems are compromised in the aftermath of Covid, we often get the flu or "spring fever" during this time of year.

Together with regular exercise and adequate sleep, eating foods high in nutrients will boost your energy and overall health while warding off ailments. Superfoods have dominated our conversations because they contain lengthy lists of phytochemicals, good fats, and antioxidants that are thought to lower the risk of diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and other diseases.

Choose from a variety of superfoods this season to add flavorful, nutritious versatility to your diet. It's a good idea to incorporate such items in your diet, especially during this time because they tend to strengthen your immunity and make you stronger from the inside out. Some of them may be seasonal, others might be available all year.

Here are seven spring superfoods that you must be eating right now, to strengthen your immunity:

1. Oranges

Vitamin C, as well as other phytonutrients and active substances, are abundant in oranges. One orange a day will help you stay healthy and boost your immunity.

2. Chia seeds

Chia seeds help the heart, joints, and digestive system while also supplying energy while being high in fibre, protein, and minerals. These seed's antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals stimulate skin regeneration and slow down the ageing process as well.

3. Ginger

Ginger is well known for having antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. This is one food that can undoubtedly boost your immunity during springtime. A shot of ginger juice can not only clear your sinus and ease congestion, but it will also maintain your immune system's integrity.

4. Walnuts

The king of nuts is loaded with a variety of vitamins, minerals, polyunsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibre, and proteins. It is an instant energy booster and a good supply of tryptophan, an essential amino acid used in the production of the hormone melatonin, which induces sleep. For a rich flavour and added crunch, add walnuts to your cereals, salads, and desserts.

5. Beetroot

Beetroot, which is strikingly coloured, is rich in fibre, antioxidants, and vitamin C, all of which can significantly improve immunity. It will boost your immune system once you include it in your early spring diet.

6. Peas

If you are a vegetarian or wish to consume more vegetables from the spring season, they are an excellent source of protein. They are essential for a healthy diet because they are rich in vitamins A, C, and K as well as magnesium and iron. Pea fibre aids in improving digestion.

7. Curd

Curd and yoghurt are examples of fermented foods that may help in disease prevention. They deliver some top-notch probiotic bacteria to our gut, and good gut health is essential for strong immunity. Moreover, curd keeps our system healthy and clean.

Consider planning your meal plans on some of these must-try springtime foods.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)