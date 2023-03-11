Kitchen Hacks: How To Store Coriander And Mint Leaves? Tips To Keep Dhania-Pudina Fresh For Long

Storing dhania pudina: All of us enjoy receiving and sometimes demanding a complimentary bundle of green chillies and fresh coriander with a pack of vegetables at the sabzi-mandi. One difficult task is to keep these ingredients fresh for a longer period of time, which usually leads to a rotten bunch that is thrown into the trash.

Nevertheless, if you know how to properly store it, this flavorful and incredibly beneficial herb may stay fresh for longer than a week.

Still searching for ways to extend the shelf life of Dhaniya, don't worry; we've got you covered. We present some really easy and practical methods for preserving fresh coriander and mint leaves:

1. After washing, use a zip lock bags

Keep clean and pat-dried dhania leaves in a zip-lock bag or an airtight container to preserve the shelf life of the leaves. Take out as much air as possible, seal it and place that in your refrigerator. This way my coriander leaves stay fresh for two weeks.

2. Soak in water

The coriander leaves should be thoroughly washed after trimming the ends, and paper towels should be used to dry the leaves. Place the coriander leaves inside the jar with the stems submerged after filling a sturdy glass jar with a quarter of cool water. Put a zip-lock bag on top of the glass jar. Keep the jar and cover it in the refrigerator while leaving the bag's opening to stay open.

3. Turmeric water

Cut the muddy roots from the fresh coriander leaves before placing them in a jar with water and a teaspoon of turmeric powder. The turmeric water should be used to soak the coriander leaves for around 30 minutes. Let them dry fully after washing. After the leaves have dried, take another container, cover it with a paper towel, and put the leaves inside. The airtight container should be kept in the fridge. The leaves will remain in good condition for two to three weeks.

A bunch of coriander will stay flavorful and fresh even after about two weeks if you follow these easy kitchen tips.