Turmeric Tea: Sip into the 5 benefits of Haldi this winter

Benefits of turmeric tea: During the winter season, it might be hard to manage a healthy and resilient body. Even while many people enjoy the cold, it can be detrimental to their well-being. Wintertime is a common time for sore throats, colds, coughs, and body aches, which can make you want to curl up in your bed with a blanket.

Turmeric teas have long been a staple of Indian traditional medicine (particularly since the pandemic), not just for their spice but also for their wide variety of health benefits, including immunity boosting.

1. Boosts metabolism and improves the immune system to help fight the body against viral, cold, and other diseases

2. Flushes out the toxin present in the body to keep it healthy from within due to the component called curcumin.

3. Turmeric tea can prove to be quite effective in tackling joint pain and sinus during the winter.

4. Instant relief for sore throat owing to the anti-viral and anti-bacterial qualities of this traditional spice, while its anti-fungal properties are yet another reason for one to use it as a remedy for various infections.

5. Turmeric tea is highly beneficial for a clear and glowing skin.

Super easy turmeric tea recipe

- Boil the one and a half cups of water in a pan.

- Add several pieces of raw turmeric or Haldi powder to the boiled water.

- Boil for 5 minutes.

- Add lemon juice and honey to this turmeric tea (if we prefer a richer taste with some added vitamin C)

