Understanding Low-Carb Diets: A Guide to Popular Variations

Although controversial at first, low-carb diets have become more and more popular in recent years. They have been around for decades. In the short term, these diets frequently result in greater weight loss than low-fat diets and improve blood triglycerides, blood pressure, blood sugar, and HDL (good) cholesterol, among other health markers.

Diets low in carbohydrates might also help with diseases like type 2 diabetes and obesity. But cutting carbs alone won't result in long-term weight loss or better health. The greatest way to obtain long-lasting outcomes is to gradually adopt healthier living habits over time. It's critical to prioritise a balanced diet and frequent exercise for best health.

Types Of Low Carb Diets -

Low Carb Diet - A versatile diet that is higher in protein and lower in carbohydrates than the average Western diet. Includes fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, seafood, meats, eggs, and healthy fats, limits high-carbohydrate items such as sweet meals, wheat, and potatoes.

Ketogenic Diet - An extremely low-carb, high-fat diet that causes the body to enter a state of ketosis, where it starts using ketones rather than carbohydrates as fuel. Typically, daily carbohydrate intake is kept to less than 50g.

Low Carb High Fat (LCHF) - This diet is comparable to previous low-carb diets, but it places more of a focus on full, unprocessed foods including vegetables, nuts, fish, meats, and eggs.

Low Carb Paleo Diet - It emphasises items including meats, fish, eggs, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds. It excludes dairy, grains, legumes, and processed foods.

Atkins Diet - It is a low-carb, stepwise plan that permits a high-protein and fat intake. Induction, balance, fine-tuning, and maintenance are the phases.

Eco Atkins - A vegan, low-carb variant of Atkins that emphasises plant foods high in fat and protein, such as oils, nuts, and soy.

Zero Carb Diet - A way of eating that excludes all carbohydrates and substitutes animal products such as meat, fish, eggs, and animal fats. Spices and salt are additional options for followers.

Low Carb Mediterranean Diet - This diet restricts foods such as whole grains and is based on traditional Mediterranean meals but with fewer carbohydrates. Prefers fatty fish and extra virgin olive oil to butter and red meat.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)