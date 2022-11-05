Virat Kohli fitness: From intensive workouts to a vegetarian diet, find out his daily routine

Virat Kohli: The former skipper of the Indian cricket team is one the fiercest and most tenacious cricket players, capable of quickly changing the course of games. He is undoubtedly one of the most well-known Indian cricket captains, both for his abilities and his level of fitness. He is now back to his batting best since a small setback.

In the world of sports, Virat has time and again set the standard for physical fitness and powerful performances. A glance into Kohli's fitness routine and diet may serve as motivation for anyone looking for workout and diet tips to get stronger. Let's look at his exercise routine and nutrition strategy.

Virat Kohli: Fitness Routine

The former captain engages in exercises that are intended to increase and preserve the tensility of his muscles. It frequently includes a special emphasis on enhancing lower-half explosivity and strength. Some suggest that a sportsperson like Virat who enjoys scoring runs would favour their upper body. But that's not accurate.

In reality, his play style relies on his lower body's explosive drive for a range of actions, whether he would use the bat or not.

Virat Kohli works out for five days straight, taking two days off in between. Compound motions and aerobic workouts are frequently part of his workout regimen and help him perform at his best. As a result, the captain concentrates on building up physically during the off-season, as well as strengthening his back, legs, and core, as mentioned in a men's magazine.

He never neglects a proper warm-up. He prefers to run for 20 minutes at a speed of 15 km/h. His routine targets multiple muscle groups simultaneously since he enjoys compound workouts. Apparently, he twists while doing front lunges, squats, and deadlifts as seen in his workout videos.

Virat Kohli: Diet Plan

Few people are aware that Virat eats a vegetarian diet. Many quasi-vegetarians temporarily consume fish, seafood, or poultry. To prevent vitamin deficiencies, the cricket player consumes a diet heavy in protein that includes eggs, dal, quinoa, veggies, and spinach.

