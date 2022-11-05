Virat Kohli: Vegan or vegetarian? Check out Virushka's diet here

Virat Kohli: There is no doubt about the fact that Virat Kohli is the fittest and one of the healthiest person in the cricketing world and otherwise. King Kohli's lifestyle, health, eating habits, diet and workout regime are all not just appreciated but followed by millions in India and overseas. The former skipper has not shied away from sharing his exercise routine and his diet with his fans on social media and talked about his lifestyle and his health in interviews.

Back in 2019, Virat Kohli was responding to messages on social media about his meal and he was asked about his diet during the session and he revealed that it mainly comprises "lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosa too". In the end, he also highlighted that it is important to make sure that whatever he consumes is in "controlled quantities".

Many users then expressed surprise that eggs were a part of "vegetarian" Kohli's diet and criticized him for doing so. The fact that Kohli is a vegetarian and not a vegan should be underlined. However, a lot of users disagree.

Kohli, 34, confirmed on Twitter that he is vegetarian and has never claimed to be a vegan after his diet became a topic of discussion on social media.

I never claimed to be vegan. Always maintained I'm vegetarian. Take a deep breath and eat your Veggies (if you want ) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 1, 2021

Did you know, Virat's favourite food is rajma chawal, chole bhature and mushroom dumplings! There is no escaping the Delhi taste after all.

Virat Kohli and Anuskha Sharma popularly called, Virushka are among the most loved couple in India. Here is what they eat in a day and their food preferences.

Breakfast: Kohli prefers a balance of boiled veggies with quinoa while Anushka has a simpler meal with some boiled eggs or egg whites.

Mid-morning snack: Virat is said to eat a veggie cheese toast and his ladylove sips in some coconut water.

Lunch: Virat Kolhi like to take a light lunch with fruits and omelette and Anushka opts for a simpler everyday lunch- dal, roti and sabzi.

Coffee: Virushka are coffee lovers and while Anushka prefers a hot cappuccino, Kohli consumes black coffee with no sugar!

Dinner: The couple takes lots of vegetables in their dinner, with the former captain choosing a bowl of veggie salad and Anushka pairs sauteed veggies with toasted bread.

Here's wishing the Virat 'King' Kohli a very Happy Birthday!