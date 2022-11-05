topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli: Vegan or vegetarian? Check out Virushka's diet here

Virat Kohli's diet has been a significant part of his journey from the streets of Delhi to worldwide. Find out facts about his diet and more.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Virat Kohli is turning 34 years old today
  • Kohli has never shied away from sharing his diet plans with his fans
  • King Kohli is a die hard chole bhature lover

Trending Photos

Virat Kohli: Vegan or vegetarian? Check out Virushka's diet here

Virat Kohli: There is no doubt about the fact that Virat Kohli is the fittest and one of the healthiest person in the cricketing world and otherwise. King Kohli's lifestyle, health, eating habits, diet and workout regime are all not just appreciated but followed by millions in India and overseas. The former skipper has not shied away from sharing his exercise routine and his diet with his fans on social media and talked about his lifestyle and his health in interviews. 

Back in 2019, Virat Kohli was responding to messages on social media about his meal and he was asked about his diet during the session and he revealed that it mainly comprises "lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosa too". In the end, he also highlighted that it is important to make sure that whatever he consumes is in "controlled quantities".

Many users then expressed surprise that eggs were a part of "vegetarian" Kohli's diet and criticized him for doing so. The fact that Kohli is a vegetarian and not a vegan should be underlined. However, a lot of users disagree.

Kohli, 34, confirmed on Twitter that he is vegetarian and has never claimed to be a vegan after his diet became a topic of discussion on social media.

 

 

Did you know, Virat's favourite food is rajma chawal, chole bhature and mushroom dumplings! There is no escaping the Delhi taste after all.

Virat Kohli and Anuskha Sharma popularly called, Virushka are among the most loved couple in India. Here is what they eat in a day and their food preferences. 

Breakfast: Kohli prefers a balance of boiled veggies with quinoa while Anushka has a simpler meal with some boiled eggs or egg whites.

Mid-morning snack: Virat is said to eat a veggie cheese toast and his ladylove sips in some coconut water.

Lunch: Virat Kolhi like to take a light lunch with fruits and omelette and Anushka opts for a simpler everyday lunch- dal, roti and sabzi.

Coffee: Virushka are coffee lovers and while Anushka prefers a hot cappuccino, Kohli consumes black coffee with no sugar!

Dinner: The couple takes lots of vegetables in their dinner, with the former captain choosing a bowl of veggie salad and Anushka pairs sauteed veggies with toasted bread.

Here's wishing the Virat 'King' Kohli a very Happy Birthday!

Live Tv

Virat KohliVirat Kohli dietVirushka dietCricketindian cricket teamformer skipper

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!