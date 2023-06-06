Want To Get Rid Of Lower Back Pain: These 5 Exercises For Muscle Relief

Back pain: The pain can worsen if you spend the entire day seated in an uncomfortable desk chair or automobile seat. One of the most prevalent musculoskeletal disorders among office employees is back discomfort.

Even if you have a sit-stand desk, working for a long period of time can still be problematic. The muscles in your back and legs might tighten up whether you're standing or sitting, which puts more strain on your joints.

Stretching can ease these symptoms more directly than using a standing mat or taking breaks. Your flexibility will improve and your back discomfort will get better with stretching exercises.

The best method for treating lower back pain can vary depending on a few factors.

For starters, if your pain is the result of trauma, like a fall or an accident, talk with a healthcare provider before attempting to stretch it out yourself. The same is true for back discomfort accompanied by a cough, vomiting, or other symptoms of an illness.

However, some light exercise and stretching may be just what you need if your pain occurs after a long day of sitting in an uncomfortable chair or after working too hard at housework or in the office.

Here are five exercises and stretches that can ease your back pain:

Abdominal bracing

Start with sitting down and placing your hands on your lower abs. Draw your navel towards your spine in a gradual, controlled motion while tensing your abdominal muscles. Hold then relax. Throughout the workout, make sure to maintain your upright posture. Also, refrain from bending forward or holding your breath.

Seated marches with abdominal bracing

Maintain a straight back while performing the exercise, and brace your abdomen by pulling your navel towards your spine. As you lift one leg off the floor, lower it back down, and then switch to the other leg, your knees remain bent.

Seated forward flexion stretch

Start by sitting in your chair with your feet shoulder-width apart on the ground. As far as you can, bend forward while maintaining a straight back. Your arms will drop to the ground.

Standing trunk extension stretch

Place your feet shoulder-width apart as you stand. By holding for 15-20 seconds and then repeating the stretch 3-5 times throughout one session, you can perform it as a static stretch. Hold for just a few seconds but complete 10 repetitions to execute this as an active range of motion exercise.

Chair-edge hamstring stretch

Start by leaning back on the edge of your chair, placing one foot on the floor, and extending the other foot straight ahead in front of you, with the heel on the floor. Hold the pose while bending forward at the hips until you feel the stretch. Alternate legs while maintaining a straight back and extended knee.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)