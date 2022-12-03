Want to live for over 90 YEARS? Secrets of a LONG life revealed - check basic tips

The fountain of youth may remain elusive and immortality may always remain an impossible dream, but who doesn't want to live a long life? Life is a gift that the majority of humans want to enjoy for as long as possible. But to enjoy a long life, one has to be in good health. So do you want to live till 100? Well, no one can promise you this, but let's look at a few tips shared by experts and centenarians across the world that can help you lead a long, healthy life.

Eat Well: The right diet

German philosopher Ludwig Feuerbach has said in 1848 “We are what we eat”. And this can't be stressed enough! The right food is very essential to lead a long life. Less processed food, more vegetables, and fruits, cutting down on red meat, and consuming lean meat and fish instead - these are some of the basic food habit tips. It's also important to note that as you grow older, you need to eat more of certain types of food and less of particular types of food. For instance, as we age, we need to consume less of the daily serves of wholegrain foods. But our calcium requirement goes up - 50 for women and 70 for men. Also remember, every individual's nutritional requirement is different. So consult a doctor or professional dietician and take action accordingly.

Stay active: Do regular exercise

Be it at any age, exercise is essential. When we are younger, what with our games, sports, or lessons like those in swimming or dance - we get our daily dose of physical exercise. But as we grow older, and we get busy, especially with jobs and family life, many of us stop exercising and get used to a sedentary life. But that's a big know. At least 30 minutes of exercise, 5-6 days a week is a must, say experts. Check with a medical expert or trainer about the right kind of exercise according to your health and age. Strength training is particularly important for women who have hit menopause and they become more vulnerable to osteoporosis.

Regular health check-ups are a must

Even if you feel healthy, don't skip the regular health checks. Get yourself screened annually and some basic tests include a liver function test, kidney function test, complete blood count, and lipid profile (to check cholesterol levels), among others. Depending on your age, doctors will recommend heart health tests and of course, different types of cancer screenings. Also, remain up-to-date with vaccines after checking with the doctor. Of course, thyroid, blood pressure, and blood sugar levels should be tested from the late 20s or early 30s and if you have these conditions, you should regularly take medicines. Women should regularly visit gynecologists for female-related problems.

Keep your weight in check

Not everyone can and need to have that amazing model-like figure, but make sure that you maintain a healthy body weight. Obesity can lead to many health problems - high blood pressure, diabetes, heart issues - and therefore one should eat healthily and exercise to keep obesity at bay.

Pay attention to your mental health

As we evolve, we are increasingly realising the importance of mental health. 'Happiness' is an important factor when it comes to your life expectancy and it also directly impacts your physical health and the health of your family and loved ones. One important thing for sound mental health is our social connections. Especially as you grow older - when your party days are over and you have fewer activities to pack your days with - staying connected gains all the more importance. Join an activity group, talk to your loved ones regularly on phone, and meet up with family and friends - in short, stay connected. As we all read in our social science textbooks, man is a social animal and we need social connections to survive and thrive.

