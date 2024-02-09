In an increasingly sedentary world, weight gain has become a big problem and by the time you hit your 30s, the issues start compounding. A slower metabolism despite possibly having the appetite of a 25-year-old means that you are gaining kilos in all the wrong places. For women, the issue is even more complicated. Rohit Shelatkar, Fitness and Nutrition Expert, VP Vitabiotics Ltd, shares, "As women enter their 30s, the body undergoes various changes, including hormonal shifts and a slowing metabolism. These factors can make it challenging to maintain a healthy weight." But you need not fret. As Shelatkar points out, with the right approach, achieving weight loss and maintaining a fit and balanced lifestyle is entirely possible.

Rohit Shelatkar provides the five following tips for women to navigate the journey of weight loss after the age of 30:

1. Focus On Nutrient-Rich Foods

One of the cornerstones of successful weight loss after 30 is prioritising nutrient-dense foods. "As the body ages, it becomes increasingly important to nourish it with essential vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Consider including whole foods like fruits, vegetables, lean protein, whole grains, and healthy fats in your diet. These foods not only support weight loss but also contribute to overall well-being." advises Shelatkar.

2. Incorporate Strength Training

Incorporating strength training into your fitness routine is key to promoting weight loss after 30. As muscle mass tends to decrease with age, strength training helps build and maintain lean muscle, which, in turn, boosts metabolism. Shelatkar adds, "Include exercises like weightlifting, resistance training, and bodyweight exercises in your workout regimen. Aim for at least two to three strength training sessions per week for optimal results."

3. Stay Hydrated

The nutrition expert points out that proper hydration is essential for overall health and can play a significant role in weight loss. "Drinking an adequate amount of water helps boost metabolism, control hunger, and support the body’s natural detoxification processes. Replace sugary beverages with herbal teas, fresh juice, or tender coconut water to stay hydrated without unnecessary calories. Aim for at least eight glasses of water per day, and more if you engage in intense physical activity," says Shelatkar.

4. Prioritise Quality Sleep

The importance of quality sleep in weight management is frequently overlooked. Shelatkar points out that sleep deprivation can disrupt hormonal balance, leading to increased feelings of hunger and cravings for unhealthy foods. "Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night to support overall health and weight loss efforts. Establishing a consistent sleep routine and creating a comfortable sleep environment can contribute to better sleep hygiene," he adds.

5. Manage Stress Effectively

Stress can have a significant impact on weight, especially for women in their 30s juggling between career, family, and other responsibilities. Shelatkar shares, "Chronic stress can lead to overeating, particularly comfort foods high in sugar and fat. Incorporate stress-management techniques such as meditation, yoga, deep breathing exercises, or regular physical activity to help manage stress levels. Taking time for self-care is essential for both mental and physical well-being."

While a well-rounded diet should provide the most essential nutrients, supplements can be a helpful addition for women over 30 aiming for weight loss. Nutrient gaps may occur due to lifestyle factors or dietary restrictions. High-quality supplements, such as multivitamins or specific nutrient supplements, can help fill these gaps and support overall health. It’s essential to consult with a healthcare professional before adding any supplements to ensure they align with individual needs.

Conclusion

Weight loss after the age of 30 is indeed achievable with a holistic approach that combines balanced nutrition, strength training, quality sleep, stress management, and regular physical activity. By prioritising these expert tips, women can navigate the challenges associated with ageing and establish sustainable habits that contribute to a healthier, more fulfilling life. Remember, the journey towards a healthier weight is a gradual process that requires patience, perseverance, and a commitment to long-term well-being.