Weight Loss Diet: These 5 Vegetable And Fruit Juices Can Help You Burn Fat

Thinking how to add nutrition to your diet? Check list of Vegetable And Fruit Juices that will add nutrition to your diet on your weight loss journey. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 01:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Vegetable juices to add nutrition to your diet
  • Fruit juices to add nutrition to your diet
  • These juices can also help increase metabolism

Weight Loss: Losing weight is never an easy task as it requires a lot of determination and patience. People usually take the unhealthy route to lose weight for instant results by choosing to go on a liquid diet. But replacing all your meals with juices may not suit everyone, and can negatively affect the body in the longer run. However, some juices can add nutritional value to your diet and help you in your weight loss journey. Fresh juices add the required vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants to your body and help to revive the metabolism. 

Not many people like consuming fruits and vegetables all day long as a part of their diet, that is when Juices come to the rescue. To make your weight loss journey full of nutrition, here are 5 vegetable and fruit juices that are good for your taste buds and health. 

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice is one of the most nutritious and healthy juices to add to your diet. This not only helps in the weight loss journey but also increases hemoglobin levels in your body. Beetroot juice is a good source of soluble and insoluble dietary fiber. To enhance its taste, one can add a pinch of salt and a few lemon drops. 

Pomegranate Juice

Rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, pomegranate juice can help you facilitate weight loss. This juice will not only help you lose weight but will also help to lower blood pressure, and lowers the risk of heart disease. 

Carrot Juice

Carrots are one of the superfoods when it comes to weight loss. One glass of carrot juice is full of fiber and is low in calories, and hence, will keep you away from binge eating. Carrots help in ‘bile secretion’ which helps you burn fat and enhances your weight loss journey. To enhance the taste of the juice, one can add apple, orange, or ginger. 

Amla Juice

Having a glass of Amla juice the first thing in the morning can work wonders in your weight loss journey. It keeps your digestive system on track and further increases your metabolism. An accelerated metabolism helps in burning fat in no time. Adding a drop of honey as a form of natural sugar will enhance the taste of the amla juice and keep you charged. 

Orange Juice 

Orange juice is the best replacement for all fizzy drinks. A glass of freshly squeezed oranges with a pinch of salt is good for your taste buds as well as your body. However, organic juice is considered to have fewer calories than what a body requires to burn. So, you burn more than you eat. 

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)

