Weight Loss: 5 Ways in Which Black Coffee can Help in Burning fat

Black Coffee: For many of us, coffee is our go-to drink as it works as a life-savior when one has to stay up and work all night. There is something so soothing about the beverage that it makes people addicted to it, and hence it becomes difficult to get through the day without a cup of coffee. Even though it keeps us up and helps us get through the day there are numerous other benefits that it holds, the number one being weight loss. As amusing as it sounds, coffee can do wonders if taken without any sugar. Further, black coffee works most efficiently and as per media reports, four cups of coffee a day could reduce body fat by 4 percent.

Here are 5 Ways in Which Black Coffee can Contribute to your Weight Loss Journey:

1) Calories

One cup of Black coffee brewed from ground beans contains two calories. Whereas, a rich black espresso contains only one, which reduces calorie intake by 50 percent. Further, the number of calories reduces to zero if one uses decaffeinated beans.

2) Weight Loss

Black Coffee contains ‘chlorogenic acid’ which works wonders in the weight loss journey. The chlorogenic acid works as an antioxidant in black coffee and reduces the formation of new fat cells which results in less calorie intake in the body.

3) Controls Sudden Hunger

Caffeine in coffee aids the improvement of our energy levels and helps our brain along with the nervous system to stay active.

4) Increases Metabolism

Caffeine can boost metabolic rate and increase fat burning. However, after a while, people become tolerant of the effects and it stops working. But even if coffee doesn’t make you expend more calories in the long term, there is still a possibility that it reduces your appetite, and helps you eat less.

5) Burs Fat

Green coffee beans help to increase the body's fat-burning capacity and cause the body to release more fat-burning enzymes. It further cleanses livers and removes bad cholesterol which increases one’s metabolism. Further, black coffee removes excess water from the body and helps in weight loss. However, this weight loss may be temporary.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)