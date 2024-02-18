What Are The Primary Symptoms Of Arthritis In 20s And 30s? Expert Shares

Arthritis, traditionally viewed as an ailment of the elderly, is increasingly affecting younger individuals in their 20s and 30s which can be surprising and challenging. This shift highlights the importance of understanding early-onset arthritis and its unique symptoms and challenges. The lifestyle landscape significantly influences arthritis management among young adults. Combatting sedentary habits and maintaining a balanced diet are crucial.

According to Dr Sagar Hingrajiya, Consultant Orthopaedics, Bhailal Amin General Hospital, Vadodara, "Regular exercise to strengthen muscles and ensure sufficient nutrient intake for bone and joint health are vital. Protein, calcium, vitamin D, and other micronutrients should be consumed adequately."

In this article Dr Sagar Hingrajiya, shares an in-depth understanding of Arthritis at early ages, from symptoms to preventive measures. Know all here:

Symptoms of Arthritis in Young Adults

Arthritis in young adults often presents with

- Joint pain

- Swelling

- Audible crackling, disrupting their typically active lifestyles.

Difficulty in activities like sitting cross-legged, squatting, and kneeling are key indicators of arthritis.

Types of Arthritis

While osteoarthritis is less common in younger age groups, other types like rheumatoid arthritis, gout, and post-COVID arthritis can afflict them, triggering joint inflammation and discomfort.

How To Diagnose Arthritis in Young Adults?

Diagnosing arthritis in younger individuals requires a refined diagnostic approach. In addition to X-rays, MRI scans and blood analyses are essential for understanding joint damage and underlying conditions contributing to the ailment.

Common Misconceptions about Arthritis

Contrary to popular belief, factors beyond age, such as genetic predisposition and various forms of arthritis, can precipitate the condition in younger cohorts.

Treatment for Arthritis

Managing arthritis in young adults focuses on preserving joint health. This includes medical interventions, supplements, targeted injections like PRP or stem cells, and surgical options when necessary. Lifestyle modifications, such as weight management and tailored exercise regimens, are crucial in mitigating symptoms.