What Is Shoulder Dislocation? Check Types, Symptoms And Treatment

The shoulder stands as the body's most flexible joint, facilitating arm movement, rotation, and reaching overhead. In the event of a shoulder issue, everyday activities such as dressing, tooth brushing, and eating can pose challenges.

In an interview with Zee News English, Dr Ashis Acharya, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine unit, Sir Gangaram Hospital New Delhi shares everything there isto know about shoulder injury and dislocation.

Shoulder dislocation takes place when the humerus (upper arm bone) dislodges from its socket. Dr Ashis says, "A dislocated shoulder can be a result of traumatic events like car accidents, falls, due to playing sports, etc."

This occurrence is more prevalent among physically active individuals or those heavily engaged in athletics.

What are the different types of shoulder dislocations?

Dr Ashis Acharya shares symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for shoulder dislocation:

● Anterior- In this, the humerus pops forward. Most dislocations typically happen in this direction.

● Posterior- In this type, the humerus pops backward. Such dislocations are uncommon.

● Inferior- It’s the rarest type. In this type, the humerus pops downward

Signs and Symptoms Of Shoulder Dislocation

In addition to the audible "pop" sound and sensation, shoulder dislocations can be excruciatingly painful. You can also experience the following signs:

1. Difficulty moving the shoulder joint

2. Inability to move the shoulder

3. Deformity

4. Bruising and swelling

5. Arm tingling and numbness

Shoulder Dislocation: Diagnosis

A shoulder dislocation can be diagnosed based only on a physical examination. Nevertheless, your medical professional may advise an X-ray. This supports the diagnosis and identifies any other damage that might have occurred.

Shoulder Dislocation: Treatment

Treatment will depend on your age, symptoms, other health issues, previous recurrences and how severe the condition is.

● Reduction: The process of pushing the head of your upper arm bone back into your shoulder joint, frequently done with anaesthetic

● Immobilization: Using a sling to immobilise (restrict) shoulder motion following reduction

● Medication: Taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications to decrease swelling and pain

● Surgery : If non-surgical measures fail to regain stability

"To help strengthen the shoulder, your doctor may advise rehabilitation and stretching activities once the injury has stabilised," Dr Acharya adds.

If your shoulder dislocation is uncomplicated, without any nerve or tissue damage, the healing process may take a week or longer. Throughout this period, you will be unable to use your arm, which can be distressing and uncomfortable. However, with determination and patience, you can eventually resume your regular activities.