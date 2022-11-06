What is Vestibular Hypofunction disorder? All about the disease, Varun Dhawan is diagnosed with

Varun Dhawan is one the most versatile actors in Bollywood and is an energetic dancer with moves so smooth that can match perfectly with those of Nora Fatehi. Varun recently opened up about his battle with an exhausting health condition- Vestibular Hypofunction. The actor, who will next be seen in Bhediya, shared the frenzy of being in a rat race, and life after the COVID-19 pandemic.

During an event in Mumbai, Varun Dhawan told India Today that he had to 'shut down' after he was diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction.

Opening up about the disorder, Varun Dhawan said, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, basically, your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs," he said.

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

Vestibular hypofunction is a partial or total loss of vestibular system function, either in the peripheral or central nervous system. While the reasons for vestibular hypofunction might be genetic, neurodegenerative, toxic, viral, or traumatic.

Our ear is a complex system of bone and cartilage (bone-like structure). There is a fluid-filled semicircular channel there. Movement causes the fluid's position to change. Your brain receives the data through a sensor in your ear, which helps you feel balanced.

The portion of the inner ear that controls balance does not function properly in those with vestibular hypofunction. This may just affect one side of the head (unilateral hypofunction), or both sides.

This affects daily life and functioning in a variety of direct and indirect ways. When a portion of the inner ear is dysfunctional, erroneous messages are sent to the brain.

Any ear ailment, current or past, may cause vestibular hypofunction. Ageing, blood clots in the brain, and head injuries are further probable causes of this illness.

Vestibular Hypofunction: Symptoms

The most common signs and symptoms of this condition are:

- Diarrhea

- Vomiting

- Nausea

- Anxiety

- Paranoia

- Disturbance in the heart's rhythm

Vestibular Hypofunction: Causes

Ageing, blood clots in the brain, and head injuries are probable causes of this illness. It typically affects people between the ages of 30 and 50.

What to do during an episode?

- In a sitting position, bend your head down to look at the floor then up to look at the ceiling.

- Lead your head with your eyes focusing on the floor and the ceiling.

- Repeat this 10 times. Stop and wait for symptoms to resolve for about 30 seconds.

- Repeat the entire process 2 more times.

During the conversation, Varun also shared that this disorder affects the balance of an individual which happens when the inner ear part of your balance system fails to work properly. This is the most common side effect of this condition including oscillopsia, chronic vertigo-free dizziness, and issues with balance, walking, and driving.

Just a few days back, another versatile actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about battling an auto-immune condition called Myositis.

