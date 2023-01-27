Where is your body fat stored? Tips to reduce belly fat, diet to follow

Reduce belly fat: You might have heard that losing weight is easy for some and difficult for others and while this may be true we ignore the facts about how and where fat is stored in our bodies. Different fats are deposited at different places in our body and each has a distinct impact on the body each of these types of fat requires exercise and a healthy diet to cut down or reduce its deposits.

There are three types of fats stored in our body:

1. Abdominal fat: The fat that covers the stomach.

2. Subcutaneous fat: The fat that covers the outer layer of the skin.

3. Visceral fat: The fat that covers the internal organs.

So when we exercise, the fat in our body breaks down to produce energy to perform daily activities and to simply survive. Once the required energy is generated all the fat deposits are flushed but this is not as easy as it sounds. This is one reason why eating a healthy diet which is high in protein, good fat and fibre should be consumed.

Here is a diet plan with an exercise routine to follow for 30 days:

Breakfast- A bowl of upma or poha.

Mid-morning snack- Seasonal fruit or prefer eating an apple or orange.

Lunch- 2 bowls of cooked vegetable dish, a bowl of curd and 1 roti.

Snack- A scoop of whey protein (any that suits your body and budget) and a banana.

Dinner- Grilled panner, 2 bowls of dal and a bowl of sabzi (cooked veggie dish).

Drink at least 4-5 litres of water every day. Additionally, exercise or walk for a minimum of 20-30 minutes.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on general information and does not substitute for an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)