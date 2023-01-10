Why is walking 10,000 steps daily a good exercise? 10 Benefits of completing the target

Benefits of walking 10k steps: A smart strategy to get yourself moving more and reduce the amount of time you spend sitting is to set a goal of 10,000 steps per day (or any other figure that poses a challenge based on your current activity level). It can therefore significantly affect practically every portion of your body.

Digital pedometers are suddenly popular on smartphones, smartwatches, and fitness trackers. This is not just a game, despite the fact that it may seem stupid to be pacing inside your house at odd hours of the day to accomplish the final 10,000 steps.

Here are 10 of the top health benefits you can expect from walking 10,000 steps in a day:

Strengthen your lungs

You may strengthen your lungs and surrounding muscles by exercising daily. Your body's capacity to use oxygen effectively increases with the pace and volume of oxygen you inhale (this is measured as your "VO2 max"). Your VO2 max increases as you get more fit.

Improves your concentration and overall brain function

Exercise stimulates the flow of blood to the brain and the release of feel-good hormones like endorphins, which enhances cognitive performance. When you exercise consistently, you try to increase your creativity, productivity and focus in addition to feeling less worried and anxious and thereby improving concentration.

Strengthens the bones

Exercise that involves weight-bearing puts additional stress on your bones, improving their density and reducing your risk of developing osteoporosis later in life. Starting by walking or, even better, running, is a terrific idea.

Helps stabilize your blood sugar

When you exercise, your muscles use more of the bloodstream's glucose, lowering your blood sugar for approximately 24 hours thereafter. Exercise also enhances the effectiveness of insulin in your body.

Can boost your heart health

Regular exercise increases the amount of oxygenated blood that is pumped to your muscles; the fitter you are, the easier this occurs and the harder you can exercise.

Helps keep blood pressure in check

High blood pressure can be controlled and managed by physical activity. To assist your blood flow more easily, 10,000 steps a day can help your vessels become less tense.

Improves flexibility

Exercise increases your flexibility, which helps with posture, lowers your chance of injury, and lessens the number of aches and pains you experience throughout the day.

Boosts your energy levels

Exercise strengthens the heart and improves circulation, which helps to battle fatigue and gives you more energy.

Decreases fat storage in the body

Depending on your weight, walking 10,000 steps burns between 250 and 600 calories. The number of calories you burn by walking depends primarily on how much you weigh and secondarily on your speed of motion.

Makes up for a healthy lifestyle

A glucose metre, brain scan, or electron microscope cannot distinguish between a physically active and an inactive based on willpower. Small wins help to build on each other. A person is more likely to reach 10,000 steps again the next day if they did so the day before and the day before that. Try achieving a new target every day and create a healthy habit.

(Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on general information and does not substitute an expert's advice. Zee News does not confirm this.)