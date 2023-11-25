Winter Diabetes Control: 7 Expert Tips For Managing Blood Sugar In Cold Weather

As winter sets in, managing diabetes takes on added significance. The colder months present unique challenges, demanding a strategic approach to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Emphasize a personalized meal plan rich in low-fat, low-glycemic index foods, favouring whole grains and lean proteins. Prioritize self-care and enjoy the season while safeguarding your well-being.

The combination of colder temperatures, holiday festivities, and a natural inclination to indulge in hearty meals can make blood sugar management more complex. However, with a thoughtful approach to diet and lifestyle, it's possible to navigate the winter months while keeping diabetes in check.

Winter Diabetes Tips to Keep Blood Sugar in Check

In this article, Aruna Mallya, Senior Dietitian, KMC Hospital, Mangalore shares diabetes management tips for the winter season. Let's find out:

Personalized Meal Planning: One crucial aspect of diabetes care is recognizing that it is a lifestyle disease. Prevention and management hinge on modifying one's lifestyle, particularly through diet and exercise. A personalized meal plan is essential, tailored to an individual's food preferences, eating patterns, and medical management, whether they are on tablets, insulin, or dealing with gestational diabetes.

Optimizing Nutrition for Blood Sugar Control: For effective blood sugar control during winter, emphasis should be placed on consuming low-fat, low-glycemic index foods, along with fruits, complex carbohydrates, and small, frequent meals to reduce hyperinsulinemia. Rather than opting for two large meals a day, experts recommend a pattern of three meals and two snacks spaced three to four hours apart.

Caloric Intake Guidelines: Caloric intake is another crucial factor, with a minimum requirement of 1200-1500 kcal/d for women and 1500-1800 kcal/d for men. Complex carbohydrates from whole grain cereals like wheat, millets, jowar, barley, oats, and bajra should be prioritized. Conversely, it's crucial to avoid high-carbohydrate drinks, juices, candies, chocolates, refined sugar, jaggery, and honey, along with refined flour and carbohydrate-rich underground roots and tubers.

Managing Carbohydrates: Carbohydrate counting after each meal provides insight into post-meal blood sugar levels, aiding better diabetes management. For those on insulin injections, the distribution of carbohydrates throughout the day must align with the insulin type and dosage.

Balancing Proteins and Fats: Protein requirements should be met with high biological value sources such as egg whites, white meat, fish, dhal, and pulses, distributed across all meals. Proper protein and fat consumption, and adhering to recommended dietary allowances, ensures a balanced diet that doesn't cause a gradual rise in blood sugar levels.

Fiber-Rich Foods: Fiber-rich foods like salads, vegetables, green leafy vegetables, and low-glycemic fruits contribute to satiety and help control blood sugar levels.

Staying Hydrated: Staying well-hydrated with plain water, buttermilk, lemon water, jeera water, and barley water is vital, especially considering the frequent urination and increased thirst symptoms associated with diabetes.