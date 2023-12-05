Winter Eye Care: 5 Essential Tips For Healthy Eyes In Cold Weather

As winter approaches with its chilly winds and frosty temperatures, it's essential to extend our seasonal preparations beyond just donning warm woolens. While we safeguard our bodies from the cold, we often overlook the well-being of our eyes, which are equally exposed to the harsh winter elements. Incorporating a few changes in our lifestyle can go a long way in ensuring that our eyes remain healthy and comfortable during the winter season.

In an interview with Zee News English, Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Head, Orbis talks about the everyday tips that all of us can follow in order to prodect our eyes from the harsh winter chill.

Tips To Keep Your Eyes Healthy During This Winter Season

Sunglasses

One indispensable accessory for winter eye care is a pair of sunglasses. Despite the subdued sunlight, harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation persists, posing a threat to our delicate eyes. Opt for UV-protectant glasses whenever you bask in the winter sun, providing a crucial shield against potential damage.

Lubricating Eye Drops

The cold, windy weather tends to strip away the natural moisture from our eyes, leading to discomfort and dryness. Combat this by using lubricating eye drops, readily available over the counter. However, it's advisable to consult with an ophthalmologist to identify the most suitable eye drops based on your specific needs and the severity of any existing dry eye condition.

Indoor Humidifier

Indoor heating systems, while essential for warmth, often contribute to dry eyes and skin. Counteract this effect by using an indoor humidifier to replenish lost moisture in the air. Regular cleaning of the humidifier is crucial to prevent the growth of pathogens and potential infections.

Dietary Changes to Incorporate

Incorporating certain dietary changes can also contribute to maintaining eye health during the winter. Boost your intake of omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, cod liver oil, flax seeds, and chia seeds, which can help alleviate symptoms of dry eyes. Additionally, ensure that leafy greens like spinach are a regular part of your diet, as they contain carotenoids that protect the eyes from the damaging effects of sunlight.

Hydration

Hydration is key, even in the colder months. While sipping on warm beverages provides a comforting respite, don't forget to drink an ample amount of water throughout the day to maintain overall hydration levels.

In conclusion, as you prepare for the winter months, don't neglect the well-being of your eyes. From wearing sunglasses and using lubricating eye drops to employing indoor humidifiers and making dietary adjustments, taking proactive measures can ensure that your eyes stay healthy and comfortable throughout the winter season.