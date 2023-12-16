Winter Skincare Routine: Expert Shares Tips For Glowing Skin In Cold Weather

Winter can be enchanting with its snowflakes and cozy nights, but it can also be harsh on the skin. As the temperature drops and the air becomes drier, our skin demands extra care and attention to maintain that healthy glow. Crafting a winter skincare routine is vital to shield your skin from the harsh elements and keep it radiant throughout the chilly months.

By following these tips and incorporating them into your daily skincare routine, you can help your skin combat the harsh effects of winter and maintain a radiant, glowing complexion throughout the season.

Vaishnavi Gollapinni, Founder, of Core Concept Skincare shares essential tips for a winter skincare routine to ensure your skin stays hydrated, supple, and glowing:

1. Hydrating Cleanser: Opt for a gentle, hydrating cleanser that doesn’t strip away natural oils. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid or glycerin to lock in moisture while cleansing.

2. Exfoliation: Incorporate a mild exfoliant to slough off dead skin cells that can make your skin appear dull. However, limit exfoliation to once or twice a week to avoid over-exfoliating and causing irritation.

3. Serums with Hydration: Use serums containing hyaluronic acid or vitamin C to boost hydration and combat the effects of dry, winter air. These serums help to retain moisture and brighten your complexion.

4. Rich Moisturizer: Invest in a heavier, nourishing moisturizer during winter to create a protective barrier on your skin. Look for ingredients like shea butter, ceramides, or squalane that deeply hydrate and soothe dry skin.

5. Don’t Forget Sunscreen: Even in winter, UV rays can cause damage to your skin. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to shield your skin from harmful sun exposure.

6. Lip Care: Protect your lips by applying a hydrating lip balm regularly. Choose balms with ingredients like beeswax or coconut oil to prevent chapping and keep your lips soft and smooth.

7. Humidifier: Consider using a humidifier indoors to add moisture to the air. Central heating can dry out the air, contributing to skin dehydration.

8. Limit Hot Showers: While tempting, hot showers can strip your skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness. Opt for lukewarm water and limit your shower time to prevent moisture loss.

9. Hydrating Masks: Treat your skin to hydrating masks once or twice a week. Look for masks with ingredients like aloe vera, honey, or oatmeal to replenish moisture and revitalize your skin.

10. Stay Hydrated: Ensure you drink an adequate amount of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated from within.

11. Protective Clothing: Wear scarves, gloves, and hats to shield your skin from cold winds and low temperatures when outdoors.

12. Healthy Diet: Consume foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins to support skin health. Include fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fatty fish in your diet.