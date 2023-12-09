Winter Wellness For Kids: 3 Ayurvedic Marvels For Radiant Skin And Hair Care, Expert Shares

The arrival of winter brings joy and an added layer of responsibility for parents, especially when it comes to caring for their little one's delicate skin and hair. In the sea of baby care products, the embrace of organic ingredients becomes paramount for that extra level of care, and Ayurveda, with its time-tested wisdom, emerges as a beacon for holistic well-being.

In an interview with Zee News English, Dr Swathi Ramamurthy, Head R&D , Herby Angel talks about ayurvedic secrets for healthy and radiant skin and hair for kids and how parents and source the magic of ayurveda to create a more organic healthcare for their children.

Dr Swathi says, "Babies have sensitive and tender skin, making it our duty as parents to shield them from harm, even when it comes to hidden dangers in personal care products. Here, the age-old Ayurveda time and again proves to be an invaluable asset, delivering the essential protection and care that a baby's skin demands. From its gentle disposition to holistic well-being, Ayurvedic ingredients make a crucial aspect of modern-day baby care."

List of Ayurvedic Ingredients to Include in your Child's Skin and Hair Care

Dr Swathi Ramamurthy shares some effective ayurvedic ingredients for effective overall care for your kids.

Whey water: Whey water can contribute to maintaining healthy baby skin due to its rich content of proteins, amino acids, B-group vitamins, calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and iodine. This organic whey water holds a prominent place in classical Ayurveda formulations like Bala Ashwagandhadi oil, a blend of carefully selected organic herbs known for their myriad benefits including skin-friendly properties. This synergistic combination enhances the potential benefits for baby skin, providing a holistic approach to skincare that blends traditional herbal wisdom.

Triphala: An age-old Ayurvedic herbal blend known for its multiple health benefits and inherent qualities, Triphala is a great option for nourishing your baby's hair. Triphala is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, and when used in the form of a hair cleanser, it offers a gentle, calming wash that will leave your munchkin's hair feeling healthy, lustrous, and silky. In addition, its antibacterial properties shield the hair and scalp, preventing severe infections.

Saffron: In Ayurvedic traditions, saffron is revered for its potent healing properties, making it a natural choice for nurturing a baby's skin. Beyond its vibrant hue, saffron possesses medicinal, antibacterial, and pharmacological attributes, contributing to the overall well-being of the skin. Additionally, when used as a face cleanser, or a face gel, saffron can boost its benefits for babies by delivering a soothing and nourishing experience that corresponds to the delicate requirements of infant skincare.

Dr Swathi concludes, "When it comes to the well-being of our babies, we always seek the best, especially when it concerns their skin and hair care. Opting for products infused with Ayurvedic ingredients is a powerful choice, offering safety, purity, and sustainability. Ayurvedic alternatives stand out as the natural and trusted option. So, provide your little one the loving care they need and protect their delicate skin with the profound advantages of Ayurvedic products."