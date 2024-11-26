Woman Loses 11kg While Enjoying Desserts Daily, Shares 5 Effective Weight-Loss Tips

Isabelle, a self-described "certified personal trainer and nutritionist," posted a now-viral video documenting her transformation and offering five practical weight-loss tips. The video begins with a powerful message: "POV: You realised you don’t have to give up your life to make realistic progress," accompanied by before-and-after clips showcasing her journey.

Embracing Change Without Regret

In the caption, Isabelle emphasized her pride in both her "before" and "after" versions. She wrote, “First, I want to say there’s NOTHING wrong with the before. This was me after bulking last year, and I put years of hard work to get to the ‘before’. I am freakin proud of that!! But, I was feeling lethargic, slow, and just not super confident in my skin—and I’m happy with the changes I made.”

The Key to Success: Patience and Consistency

Isabelle’s approach to weight loss revolved around gradual, sustainable changes. “This is a full 15 months and 25 lb (11.3kg) difference!! I went through an initial fat loss phase for 6-8 months, then reverse dieted and hung at maintenance for another 6 months, and then went into another fat loss phase for about 4 months,” she shared.

Five Weight-Loss Tips from Isabelle Morris

Isabelle’s journey underscores the importance of balance, patience, and enjoying life while working toward fitness goals. Here are the five tips she followed to lose 11kg in 15 months:

High volume and high protein: A calorie deficit is key for a fat loss phase, BUT that doesn’t mean eating less.

Strength training: Strength training is essential during a fat loss phase for holding onto muscle and actually targeting fat loss (rather than just weight loss).

Steps and cardio: I have an 8k-10k step goal which I hit daily! I also added in 2-4x cardio per week (20-30 minutes jogs or biking sessions) which helped a lot with my goals!

No restrictions: I have dessert every night and go out every weekend - this stays the same whether I’m in a cut or bulk or neither! You just have to incorporate it in your tracking.

Consistency and patience: Most important thing. It’s CRITICAL to stick with it to make results long term. I aimed for .5 lbs per week realistic fat loss on average!!

Inspiring Women to Achieve Their Goals

With over 133,000 followers on Instagram, Isabelle Morris continues to motivate women to prioritize health and fitness without sacrificing the foods they love. Her journey proves that sustainable weight loss is achievable with the right mindset and approach.