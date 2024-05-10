Advertisement
Women Embrace Egg Freezing: 40% Surge Amid Quest For Ideal Partner

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
As societal norms evolve and conversations around fertility become more open, the demand for egg-freezing services has seen a notable surge. In recent data shared by EPIA, a pioneering women's health startup that gives women the power to pause their biological clock, key insights have emerged, shedding light on the preferences, concerns, and demographics of those considering egg freezing. 

Statistics reveal a significant trend in inquiries from women aged 25 to 32 regarding egg freezing. Among the queries received monthly, 40% originate from this age group, highlighting a growing interest in proactive family planning. Interestingly, the number one reason for pursuing egg freezing is the quest to find the right partner, showcasing a desire to exercise control over one's reproductive future.

While discussions around fertility can still be taboo for some, EPIA notes a shift in attitudes. 30% of inquiries received are from couples keen to explore egg freezing as a proactive measure to plan for children in the future. This reflects a growing awareness about fertility preservation options among couples, especially those who have witnessed challenges faced by friends or family in conceiving.

For women grappling with conditions like PCOD or PCOS, EPIA’s data discloses that egg freezing can offer a ray of hope. With 75% of PCOS-afflicted women experiencing infertility, preemptive egg freezing can alleviate future challenges, providing a pathway to parenthood without the burden of infertility treatments. Notably, freezing eggs at a younger age holds promise for preserving better quality eggs, mitigating the impact of PCOS-related fertility issues.

Sharing her views on the milestone, Sakshi Bakshi, the Director of EPIA, said, “While societal norms may have traditionally dictated the timeline for starting a family, modern women are increasingly taking charge of their reproductive futures. Egg freezing provides them with a proactive option to preserve their fertility until they are ready to pursue parenthood. As the conversation around fertility preservation continues to evolve, EPIA remains committed to providing comprehensive support and guidance to individuals and couples seeking to explore their reproductive options”. 

Contrary to common assumptions, egg freezing isn't solely pursued by women before childbirth. EPIA receives queries from diverse demographics, including women who have already experienced childbirth but wish to postpone further family planning. This includes couples who have had a child in their 20s and now seek to freeze eggs for future possibilities, offering flexibility and peace of mind amidst current responsibilities.

The data shared by EPIA reveals a predominant interest in egg freezing among middle to high-income individuals earning between 75k and 1 lakh per month or more. The early 30s emerge as a key demographic for inquiries, with the 35-40 age group being the most active participants in egg-freezing cycles.

 

