Women Health: Essential Link Between Hormonal Changes And Oral Health- Expert Shares Vital Insights For Overall Wellbeing

Maintaining optimal oral health is not only essential for a radiant smile but also serves as a valuable indicator of hormonal changes in women. Hormonal fluctuations during menstruation, pregnancy, and menopause may impact gums and teeth. Regular dental check-ups become crucial not just for a healthy smile but as a valuable indicator of overall well-being, bridging oral and hormonal health.

In an interaction with Zee News English, Dr Sacheev Nanda, Chief Dental Surgeon, (M.D.S) Prosthodontist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune talks about the vital importance of homones and how hormonal fluctuations can impact oral health.

Dr Sacheev says, "Women facing conditions like PCOS may notice subtle yet significant signs of hormonal imbalances in their oral health. Elevated androgen levels can result in gum inflammation, an increased risk of gingivitis, and other oral issues. Regular dental check-ups are crucial for early detection, providing a pathway to identify and address hormonal imbalances promptly."

Revealing Subtle Signs During Menstrual Cycles

Hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle can manifest as subtle signs in oral health. Increased gum sensitivity, inflammation, and changes in saliva consistency may indicate hormonal shifts affecting oral tissues. Regular dental check-ups are essential to monitor and address these nuances, fostering overall oral well-being.

Pregnancy Hormones and Oral Health

The impact of pregnancy hormones, particularly estrogen and progesterone, on oral health is significant. Increased blood flow to the gums can make them more prone to irritation and inflammation, potentially leading to conditions like gingivitis. Pregnant women are advised to prioritize good oral hygiene, regular dental check-ups, and prompt addressing of dental issues to ensure overall health and minimize pregnancy-related complications.

"Routine oral health monitoring goes beyond dental concerns, offering insights into broader women's health issues. Changes in gum health may be linked to conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular disease, or hormonal imbalances. Regular check-ups enable the identification of unnoticed problems, prompting further investigation and early management of systemic issues," adds Dr Sacheev.

Dr Sacheev highlights, "Women are encouraged to pay attention to specific oral health indicators such as swollen or bleeding gums, changes in saliva thickness, increased tooth sensitivity, or the presence of oral sores. These signs, often associated with hormonal changes, provide valuable insights into overall well-being. Maintaining good oral hygiene and seeking advice from a dentist play crucial roles in addressing and managing these concerns effectively."

Proactive dental care, including regular check-ups, cleanings, and prompt addressing of oral issues, contributes to overall well-being by preventing potential complications. This approach supports a holistic perspective on women's health, emphasizing the importance of oral-physical harmony throughout life.