Women Reproductive Health: What Is Anemia? Understand Types, Challenges, Diagnosis, Implications And Management

Anaemia is the state characterized by a defect in the quantity or quality of red blood cells or haemoglobin in the blood and responsible for the conveyance of oxygen to the body. The type and seriousness of health challenges and symptoms vary with the degree of severity and the type of anaemia at hand. Anaemia becomes an important public health issue among the cohort of women of reproductive age, that is, 15–49 years of age. Dr Kannan Subramanian, Consultant Hematologist, Sahyadri Speciality Hospital, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune shares insights on anaemia and its challenges and more. Here's a detailed look at some common types of anaemia and their associated health challenges:

Types of Anemia and Their Challenges

1. Iron Deficiency Anemia is a common form of Anemia, usually caused due to a deficiency in dietary intake of iron or increased needs of the body for iron in pregnancy or blood loss from either menstruation or internal bleeding. A few symptoms include weakness, fatigue, pale skin, and in severe cases, poor concentration or shortness of breath.

2. Vitamin deficiency anaemia is usually due to folate, vitamin B12, and rarely due to vitamin C. All these are required for the formation of red blood cells. Besides the symptomatology seen in most types of anaemia, the individual suffering from a deficit of vitamin B12 may further manifest neurological problems such as numbness and tingling in the hands and feet.

3. Aplastic Anemia is rare, but it is a life-threatening anaemia disease. In this case, the body stops producing enough new blood cells. Its causes are linked to autoimmune diseases, infections, and the impact of some poisonous agents. The main symptoms are uncontrolled infections, fatigue, and bleeding.

4. Hemolytic Anemia happens when red blood cells are lost at a very fast pace, quicker than the rate at which the body can produce them. Causes include certain infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, and certain rare inherited metabolic disorders. This results in jaundice, and dark urine, and, in severe cases, it can be accompanied by abdominal pain along with potentially life-threatening complications, such as kidney failure.

Anemia: Diagnosis

"Diagnosis of anaemia generally involves a complete blood count (CBC) test, which measures the levels of various blood components including red blood cells. Additional tests might be conducted to determine the specific type of anaemia and its underlying causes," says Dr. Kannan.

Implications for Women of Reproductive Age

Menstrual blood loss and the increase in nutritional requirements place a lot of physiological demands on women of reproductive age. Dr. Kannan highlights, "Anaemia during pregnancy could worsen the health risks and may lead to adverse maternal and fetal outcomes. Moreover, the anaemia may have profound effects on the cognitive and physical development of children born to anaemic mothers, thus establishing intergenerational impacts of this condition."

Is it possible to Manage Anaemia?

A few Management strategies can help you manage anaemic symptoms and conditions which include -

- Dietary Changes and Supplements - For deficiency anaemias, iron, vitamin B12, and folate supplements, along with dietary changes, can be effective.

Medications and Treatments

For more severe or chronic forms, treatments may include medications to stimulate red blood cell production, treatment of underlying diseases, or more aggressive interventions like blood transfusions or bone marrow transplants.