World Arthritis Day: 10 Foods To Eat And Avoid If You Are Suffering From Joint Pain

Every year on October 12, the World Arthritis Day is observed where this global health event aims to create awareness about arthritis, rheumatic conditions, and other musculoskeletal diseases. "Arthritis is just a symptom which means you have joint pain and swelling. There can be different kinds of arthritis, but if you look at the broad term like inflammatory arthritis, it refers to a condition where your immunity is causing damage to your own joints," shares Dr Rajiv Ranjan Kumar, Consultant Rheumatologist, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram.

Like any disease, diet plays a key role in managing arthritis. Dr Kumar says, "Inflammatory arthritis is also called autoimmune arthritis or autoimmune diseases. Those foods which are inflammatory in nature - for instance if you are taking high sugar products or if you are having a diet high in salt, consuming excessiove fried foods - then the chances of inflammation will be high. Whereas if you are consuming more fruits, green leafy vegetables, using healthy oil to cook, or focusing on a multigrain diet, then these can help patients with autoimmune arthritis or inflammatory arthritis because these foods are anti-inflammatory in nature."

World Arthritis Day 2023: The Right Diet To Manage Your Health

In order to alleviate pain and discomfort associated with arthritis, a well-balanced diet can be a powerful ally. "Arthritis, a common condition affecting millions, can be managed more effectively by making informed dietary choices," says Dr Akhilesh Yadav, Associate Director, Orthopaedics and Joints Replacement, Max Hospital Vaishali. Here's a concise guide provided by the doctors on what to eat and avoid by those dealing with arthritis:

Arthritis-Friendly Diet: What To Eat

1.Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Incorporate fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines into your diet. These are rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce joint pain and swelling.

2. Antioxidant-Rich Fruits and Vegetables: Berries, cherries, spinach, and broccoli are packed with antioxidants that can combat inflammation and protect joint health.

3. Whole Grains: Opt for whole grains like brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread. They provide fiber and nutrients that can support weight management and reduce the strain on joints.

4. Nuts and Seeds: Walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are excellent sources of healthy fats and antioxidants that can reduce inflammation.

5. Green Tea: Sip on green tea, which contains compounds that may alleviate arthritis symptoms.

Foods To Avoid If You Have Arthritis

1. Processed Foods: Limit or avoid processed foods, as they often contain trans fats and high levels of salt, which can exacerbate inflammation.

2. Sugary Beverages: Cut down on sugary sodas and fruit juices, as excessive sugar consumption can contribute to inflammation and weight gain.

3. Red Meat: Reduce the consumption of red meat, which can be pro-inflammatory. Choose lean protein sources like poultry and fish instead.

4. Fried and Fast Foods: Fried foods are high in unhealthy fats, while fast food often contains additives and preservatives that can worsen arthritis symptoms.

5. Excessive Alcohol: Limit alcohol intake, as excessive alcohol consumption can trigger inflammation and interact with medications.

Doctors point out that individual responses to foods can vary, so it's essential to work with a healthcare professional or registered dietitian to create a personalised arthritis-friendly diet plan. Making informed dietary choices can be a vital step toward managing arthritis and improving overall quality of life.