World Blood Cancer Day is observed on May 28 every year and it's a global awareness day dedicated to the fight against the disease. Blood cancer is not a single diagnosis. Dr Pravas Chandra Mishra, HOD, Medical Oncology and Haematology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, shares, "Blood cancer encompasses a whole spectrum of diseases, some of which do not require therapy at diagnosis to those that are extremely aggressive with reduced life expectancy." The doctor goes on to explain, "These cancers originate from the components of bone marrow and the lymph node system. Besides manifesting in the blood, or as lymph node swellings, such cancers could present in almost any organ of the body."

On World Blood Cancer Day 2024, Dr Pravas Chandra Mishra presents a "layperson's guide to understanding these cancers which are currently at the cutting edge of science in terms of innovations in diagnostic tools and treatment options."

Where Do Blood Cancers Come From?

Blood cells are produced in the bone marrow—a spongy tissue inside the bones. These cells include red blood cells (RBCs) that carry oxygen, white blood cells (WBCs) and plasma cells that fight infections, and platelets that help in blood clotting. The lymphoid tissue, while distributed through various organs including the gut tissue, is typically found in the lymph node system and are part of the immune system of the body. These normal cells are the source of the cancerous cells.

Imagine a scenario where there are daily checks and balances to weed out cells that are defective, old or abnormal. Any breakdown in these checks and balances would mean that some of these defective cells or abnormal cells pass the internal quality check and enter circulation. If not removed in time, these could proliferate and ultimately become what we label as cancer.

The checks and balances that our bodies have could turn defective because of both genetic and environmental factors. Some children with conditions that lead to reduced bone marrow function are at increased risk of developing various cancers, including blood cancers. As we grow older some gene mutations could potentially put us at risk of cancer. Such mutations could be both congenital (from birth) or acquired over time. While we do perceive that that cancers develop as a result of complex interactions between genetic mutations and environmental factors including diet, smoking, and exposure to chemicals, the nature of such interactions is poorly understood.

Common Types Of Blood Cancer

Dr Mishra lists the common types of blood cancer:

1. Leukemia: Leukemia affects the white blood cells and is categorized into acute and chronic forms. Acute leukaemia progresses rapidly requiring prompt treatment, while chronic leukaemia generally progresses slowly over a period of time and some of these might not require treatment for prolonged periods. These generally manifest as abnormalities in the blood.

2. Lymphoma: Lymphoma affects the lymphatic system, which is a part of the immune system. It includes Hodgkin lymphoma and various forms of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

3. Myeloma: Myeloma affects plasma cells, a type of white blood cell that produces antibodies. It primarily originates in the bone marrow.

4. Myelodysplastic syndromes: These, like leukaemia, originate in the white blood cells and are spread over a wide spectrum of presentations, from low-risk varieties which primarily require only blood transfusions to more aggressive varieties that require immediate treatment with chemotherapy or stem cell transplantation.

World Blood Cancer Day: Common Symptoms

There are no single sign/ symptom or combination of such signs and symptoms that would point only towards blood cancer, says Dr Mishra. Symptoms such as fatigue, fever, body aches or various examination findings are common to diseases across various body symptoms from the brain to the kidneys.

"A medical expert is trained to collate various components of the history provided by the patient or relatives, examination findings and blood reports among others to arrive at a diagnosis. Thus while an internet search of your symptoms might bring up various possibilities including blood cancer, it would be unwise to do so. It is best to approach your regular family physician with your complaints and queries, who would then be able to decide on the best approach and if required, refer you to the appropriate specialist," advises Dr Mishra.