World Brain Tumour Day: Early Signs And Symptoms That You Must Not Ignore

Every year, World Brain Tumour Day is observed on June 8 and the aim is to increase awareness and educate people about brain tumours. Brain tumours are abnormal growths that develop within the brain or its surrounding structures. They can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous).

The signs and symptoms of a brain tumour vary depending on the tumour's location, size and type. Some small tumours don't show any symptoms until they grow big and can be found incidentally while doing brain imaging for some other reasons. Early detection is key when it comes to the treatment of brain tumours and therefore it's essential to not ignore the signs. Dr Ravi Suman Reddy, Consultant Neuro & Spine Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, shares with us some early signs of brain tumors.

World Brain Tumour Day: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms

The common early signs and symptoms of brain tumors, as listed by Dr Ravi Suman Reddy, are:

1. Headaches: Persistent or worsening headaches, especially if they're accompanied by other symptoms, can be a sign of a brain tumor. The headaches may be more intense in the morning or wake you up from sleep.

2. Changes In Vision: Blurred vision, double vision, or loss of peripheral vision may occur. You might also experience sensitivity to light or have difficulty with eye movements.

3. Seizures: New onset seizures or an increase in the frequency of seizures in someone with a history of epilepsy can indicate a brain tumor.

4. Cognitive And Memory Problems: Difficulty with concentration, memory loss, confusion, or other cognitive impairments may develop.

5. Personality Or Behavior Changes: Personality changes, mood swings, irritability, or depression may be observed.

6. Nausea And Vomiting: Unexplained nausea and vomiting that are not associated with any gastrointestinal issues can occur.

7. Weakness Or Numbness: Weakness or numbness in the arms or legs, typically on one side of the body, may be present. This can lead to difficulty with balance and coordination.

8. Speech Difficulties: Slurred speech, difficulty finding words, or trouble understanding others can be signs of a brain tumor, particularly if they occur suddenly.

9. Changes In Hearing: Hearing loss, ringing in the ears (tinnitus), or other auditory disturbances can manifest.

10. Fatigue And Drowsiness: Feeling excessively tired or drowsy, even after getting adequate sleep, may occur.

"It's important to remember that these symptoms can be caused by a variety of conditions, and experiencing one or more of these symptoms doesn't necessarily mean you have a brain tumor. However, if you're concerned, it's advisable to seek medical attention for a proper evaluation and diagnosis," says Dr Ravi Suman Reddy.