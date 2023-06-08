World Brain Tumour Day: Expert Explains Different Types Of Tumours And Their Symptoms

World Brain Tumour Day is observed every year on June 8 to raise awareness about brain tumors and provide support to individuals and families affected by this condition. Brain tumours are abnormal growths of cells within the brain or the surrounding tissues. They can be benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous), and they can arise from different types of brain cells or from cells that have spread from other parts of the body.

World Brain Tumour Day aims to educate people about the signs and symptoms of brain tumours, the importance of early detection, and the available treatment options. It also focuses on reducing the stigma associated with brain tumours and supporting patients and their families through their journey.

Dr Ashish Gupta, Senior Director - Neurosurgery, Spine Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, explains different kinds of brain tumours and their impact on health.

World Brain Tumour Day: Types Of Brain Tumours

Dr Gupta explains that brain tumorus are primarily of two kinds: Benign and Malignant

Benign Brain Tumour

A benign brain tumour refers to an abnormal growth of cells in the brain that is non-cancerous and does not spread to other parts of the body. Although benign tumours do not invade surrounding tissues, they can still cause health issues by exerting pressure on nearby structures in the brain.

Symptoms Of Benign Brain Tumour

Symptoms may vary depending on the tumour's size and location but can include headaches, seizures, changes in vision or hearing, cognitive difficulties, and mood alterations.

Malignant Brain Tumour

A malignant brain tumour refers to a cancerous growth of cells in the brain that has the potential to invade nearby tissues and spread to other parts of the body. Malignant brain tumours can arise from different cell types in the brain and are characterized by their aggressive nature. A malignant brain tumour can be further classified into primary arising within the brain or secondary that is metastatic, coming from some other parts of the body.

Symptoms Of Malignant Brain Tumour

Symptoms may include persistent headaches, seizures, cognitive changes, speech difficulties, and motor impairments.

“Brain tumours can also be classified depending on the location. Whether it isn't the anterior cranial fossa, middle cranial fossa, posterior cranial fossa, it's on the right side or left side, it's in the eloquent region or known eloquent region,” Dr Gupta said.

World Brain Tumour Day 2023: How Can Tumours Affect Health?

Dr Gupta shares that, patients can present with headache, vomiting, weakness of limbs, loss of consciousness, seizures or fits, difficulty in seeing objects, difficulty in hearing, loss of consciousness, memory disturbances, urinary incontinence, and bowel incontinence. All the symptoms may either be acute or chronic, which is time taking.

World Brain Tumour Day 2023: Precautionary Measures To Save Yourself From Brain Tumour

Dr Gupta shares that “There are no precautionary or preventive measures to save oneself from the brain tumor. But yes, if you feel like having any symptoms or any signs please consult your neurosurgeon at the earliest, every minute counts. And in case of any symptoms, do not hesitate to get a CT scan or MRI of the brain. Do maintain a healthy lifestyle. Surgery for brain tumors is very much possible and safe with good clinical outcomes. Surgical armamentariums like a microscope, endoscope, navigation, CUSA, intra- operative now monitoring have really helped in better outcomes and successful surgery.”