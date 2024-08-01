World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Should Unwell Women Stop Breastfeeding? Expert Debunks 7 Myths

The World Breastfeeding Week is held in the first week of August every year - August 1 to August 7. The campaign is supported by the World Health Organization and the theme for 2024 is 'Closing the gap: Breastfeeding support for all'. While breastfeeding is as common as giving birth, several myths and misconceptions abound about the same. Dr Shruthi I, Gynaecologist, Apollo Clinic, Bellandur, addresses some of the common misconceptions and busts the health myths.

World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Busting Common Myths

Misinformation about breastfeeding is widespread because of different presumptions, says Dr Shruthi I. Here are a few common breastfeeding misconceptions and realities regarding breastfeeding, as provided by Dr Shruti as well as Anagha Waingankar, Associate Programme Director, Maternal and Child Health, SNEHA.

Myth 1: Breastfeeding Alone Cannot Meet a Baby's Nutritional Needs

Fact 1: Breast milk has been specifically designed by nature to provide all essential nutrients for an infant during the first six months. This includes adequate proportions of vitamins, proteins, and fats as well as other things necessary for the baby’s proper development. In addition, there are antibodies in it that prevent the child from getting any illness.

Myth 2: Breastfeeding Is Always Painful

Fact 2: Some mothers can have initial feelings of discomfort, but breastfeeding should not be painful if the baby is properly latched onto the breast. The pain usually indicates a problem with the latch that can be improved by proper guidance from doctors or nurses.

Myth 3: Breastfeeding Mothers Must Avoid Certain Foods

Fact 3: Breastfeeding moms can consume almost anything, however, if the baby is allergic to certain food items they must avoid them at all costs. In essence, moms should not be concerned about following a strict diet.

Also Read: World Breastfeeding Week 2022: How adoptive moms can ensure adequate nutrition in kids

Myth 4: Breastfeeding Causes Mothers to Gain Weight

Fact 4: In reality, many mothers who have gained weight during pregnancy find it helpful to breastfeed. This is because of the loss of calorie intake in the body postpartum, thus helping in weight reduction for long periods. Furthermore, breastfeeding combined with a balanced diet and regular physical workouts could help women regain their former body shapes after childbirth.

Myth 5: A Breastfeeding Woman Should Only Eat Plain Food

Fact 5: Like everybody else, breastfeeding mothers need to follow a balanced diet. In general, there is no need to change food habits. Babies are exposed to their mothers’ food preferences from the time they are in the womb. If a mother perceives that her baby reacts to a specific food she eats, it is best to consult a specialist.

Myth 6: If A Woman Is Sick, She Should Not Breastfeed

Fact 6: Depending on the kind of illness, mothers can usually continue breastfeeding when they’re sick. You need to make sure you get the right treatment and have adequate time to rest, eat and drink well. In many cases, the antibodies your body makes to treat your disease or illness will pass on to your baby, building their defences.

Promoting Breastfeeding, The Right Way

As Dr Shruti I points out, "By correcting these misconceptions using reliable data, we can help parents more effectively promote and support breastfeeding. This is because breastfeeding is highly significant to the well-being of mothers as well as infants’ health. Breastfeeding is an ideal source of nutrients for infants and has many advantages for their health, besides fostering the bond between a mother and her baby.