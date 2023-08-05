trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644909
NewsHealth
WORLD BERASTFEEDING WEEK

World Breastfeeding Week: 5 Tips New Moms Must Keep In Mind While Breastfeeding A Newborn Baby

Moms-to-be may feel anxious about the prospect of nursing altogether, and new mothers who are navigating the breastfeeding process may feel overwhelmed by the concept of making sure they are doing it "right."

Written By  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The warmth of the mother's breast and their touch create a meaningful bond between mother and child lifelong
  • Breastfeeding is a skill that both you and your baby are learning
  • Breast milk is essential for a baby because it is hygienic and has no infection

Trending Photos

World Breastfeeding Week: 5 Tips New Moms Must Keep In Mind While Breastfeeding A Newborn Baby Finding a comfortable and relaxing environment for breastfeeding can enhance the bonding experience for both you and your baby/ Image source: freepik

As a new-age mother, the journey of breastfeeding can be both exhilarating and challenging. It's a precious time for bonding with your baby while providing essential nutrients for their growth and development. While breastfeeding is a natural process, it can also be overwhelming. 

Experts at Chicco Research Centre- Chicco Baby Care share the best breastfeeding tips that new mothers can easily follow to maximize their feeding.

Breastfeeding Tips For New Mothers


To help you navigate this beautiful experience with confidence and ease, here are some essential tips for modern mothers during breastfeeding.

1. Stay Hydrated and Nourished

Breastfeeding can be dehydrating, so it's essential to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Aim for at least eight glasses of water daily to ensure optimal milk production. Maintain a balanced diet rich in nutrients to support both your health and your baby's growth.

2. Consider Breast Pumps

Breast pumps, whether manual or electric, can be valuable tools for nursing mothers. They offer flexibility and convenience, allowing you to express and store milk for later use. Electric breast pumps automate the process, while manual ones offer a hands-on approach. Choose the pump that suits your lifestyle and preferences best.

3. Master the Latch Technique

A proper latch is essential for effective breastfeeding and preventing nipple soreness. Ensure your baby's mouth covers not only the nipple but also a significant portion of the areola. A deep latch will enable your baby to extract milk efficiently, reducing discomfort for both of you.

4. Use nursing bras regularly

Nursing bras are designed with convenience in mind. They can be easily unclasped or opened for breastfeeding, which means they are easier to access that allow hygienic breastfeeding sessions. There is less need for touching or adjusting the bra during feeding, reducing the risk of transferring germs from the hands to the breast or baby's mouth. Look for breathable fabrics, adjustable straps, and a supportive design to accommodate your needs.

5. Create a Relaxing Environment

Finding a comfortable and relaxing environment for breastfeeding can enhance the bonding experience for both you and your baby. Look for a quiet corner or a cosy chair with good back support. Dim the lights and keep essentials like nursing pillows, water, and a burp cloth within reach.

Breastfeeding is a beautiful and rewarding journey that requires patience, dedication, and support. This isn't going to be seamless. Thus, by practising self-care, you can make the most out of this precious time. This is a beautiful experience in itself, a time when you can cherish the bond with your baby, and make memories. 

Remember to trust in your judgement and your instincts, and relish the gift of breastfeeding you provide to your little one. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train