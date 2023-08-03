World Breastfeeding Week- Breastfeeding And Formula Feeding: How Does Each Impact Baby's Health and Development? Expert Explains

One of the most important decisions to be made by expecting and new parents is whether to breastfeed or use formula for their newborn baby.

Whether to use formula or breast milk for your infant is a personal choice. You may choose the approach that is best for you and your child by weighing the advantages and disadvantages of each.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Dr Ravneet Joshi, a Consultant - Lactation Specialist, Manipal Hospital shares how does breastfeeding and formula feeding impact the health of a newborn baby and contributes to the infant's development.



"As a paediatrician and lactation consultant, I often come across parents who grapple with the decision of whether to breastfeed or use formula for their infants," says Dr Ravneet Joshi.

Breastfeeding is the natural way of providing essential nutrients and boosting the baby's immune system. On the other hand, formula feeding provides inherent convenience and accessibility that appeals to many parents, especially working women. The choice between the two significantly affects the health and development of the baby.

Difference Between Breastfeeding and Formula Feeding

Let us learn the differences between breastfeeding and formula feeding and the impact they have on the baby's health and development.

Breastfeeding

Breast milk is a remarkable source of nutrition for infants in their early months of life. It is rich in essential nutrients, proteins, antibodies, minerals, vitamins, and enzymes that contribute to the baby's growth and immune system. Colostrum, the first milk produced after birth, provides the newborn with essential antibodies to fight infections and diseases. As the baby's needs evolve, breastmilk changes its composition, providing tailored nutrition for optimal health and development.

Breastfeeding also promotes a strong emotional bond between the mother and the baby through skin-to-skin contact. This aids in regulating the baby's body temperature, heart rate, and breathing. This nurturing connection can positively influence the baby's emotional and cognitive development. Additionally, breastfeeding is known to reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Formula Feeding

Formula feeding provides a suitable alternative when breastfeeding is not feasible or preferred or the mother is unable to breastfeed her child. Infant formula is formulated to meet the nutritional needs of babies, containing a mix of carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals.

However, formula lacks the live antibodies and unique nutrients found in breast milk which makes it challenging to replicate the same level of protection and immune support that breastmilk provides.

Impact of Breastfeeding vs Formula Feeding on Baby's Health and Development

1. Nutritional Benefits

Breast milk is packed with essential nutrients and bioactive compounds that enhance the baby's immune system and overall health. Breastmilk-fed babies are immune to various infections, such as ear infections, respiratory illnesses, and gastrointestinal disorders. However, babies who are formula-fed may be more susceptible to certain infections due to the absence of immune-boosting components in formula milk.

2. Digestion and Absorption

Breast milk is easier for babies to digest than formula, as it contains enzymes that help in digestion. This can reduce the likelihood of constipation and upset stomachs. Breast milk is also more readily absorbed by the body which means that these babies have efficient nutrient uptake to aid in their growth.

3. Long-Term Health Benefits

Breastfeeding has several long-term health benefits for both the baby and the mother. Babies who are breastfed are less likely to develop chronic conditions, such as diabetes, obesity, and allergies, later in life. Breastfeeding also promotes a healthier weight trajectory throughout childhood.

4. Cognitive Development

There are various studies that associate breastfeeding with better cognitive development. Breast milk is abundant in fatty acids that support brain development. In many studies, breastfed infants have shown improved cognitive function and higher IQ scores than those who are formula fed.

5. Emotional Bonding through Skin-to-Skin Contact

Breastfeeding fosters a deep emotional bond between the mothers and their babies. The close skin-to-skin contact that occurs during breastfeeding positively impacts the babies’ emotional development, giving them a sense of security and confidence around their mothers.

Breastfeeding and formula feeding both have their pros and cons. While breastfeeding offers unmatched nutritional and emotional benefits, formula feeding provides a viable alternative when necessary. Ultimately, the decision between breastfeeding and formula feeding should be based on what works best for the baby and the mother's unique circumstances.

Dr Ravneet concludes, "As a paediatrician, I encourage parents to make informed decisions, seeking guidance from healthcare professionals and support networks. Remember, every baby is different, and what matters most is ensuring the baby receives the love, care, and nourishment needed for healthy growth and development."