Spotting Danger: 5 Quiet Symptoms Of Ovarian Cancer Every Woman Should Know

Ovarian cancer ranks as the third most prevalent cancer among Indian females, with approximately 44,000 cases diagnosed annually, according to Globocan data. Recognized for its aggressiveness, ovarian cancer carries a heightened risk of fatality, often diagnosed in advanced stages (III or IV). The challenge lies in its rapid growth and the manifestation of nonspecific symptoms, leading to late detection.

Often referred to as a "silent killer," it subtly whispers its presence. Vigilance, symptom awareness, and prompt reporting are crucial. While symptoms vary, early detection is feasible by recognizing and acting upon common indicators of ovarian cancer.

Dr Sampada Desai Consultant - Gynecological Cancer and Robotic Surgeon P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre shares five symptoms of ovarian cancer one should watch out for.

Also read: Sleep And Mental Health: 6 Ways A Good Night's Rest Is Healthy Emotional Wellness

1. Abdominal Bloating:

Dr Desai explains, persistent and unexplained feeling of fullness in the abdomen. This sensation may result from ovarian tumours causing organ enlargement or fluid accumulation in the abdomen. While bloating can stem from various conditions, its persistence warrants medical evaluation. Early detection enhances treatment success, making it crucial to consult a healthcare professional if experiencing a concerning symptom.

2. Difficulty In Eating:

Dr Desai shares, Difficulty in eating, especially feeling full quickly or struggling to consume small portions, can be a symptom of ovarian cancer. Timely medical consultation is vital for a comprehensive evaluation, accurate diagnosis, and prompt initiation of necessary interventions.

3. Lower Abdominal /Pelvic Discomfort Or Pain:

Dr Desai explains, chronic discomfort or pain in the lower abdomen because of the mass effect of the tumor or irritation of surrounding organs by the tumor. Lower abdominal or pelvic discomfort in ovarian cancer stems from the enlargement of ovaries or the presence of tumours, leading to chronic or acute pain. The location is typically in the lower abdomen, and the intensity varies. This pain may result from pressure on nearby organs, inflammation, or stretching of the ovarian capsule.

4. Changes In Bowel And Bladder Habits:

Dr Desai shares, changes in bowel and bladder habits, such as frequent urination, a sense of incomplete bowel emptying, or difficulty passing stools, may signal ovarian cancer. Tumours in the pelvic region can exert pressure on the bladder, causing increased urgency to urinate. Ovarian cancer's impact on the gastrointestinal tract may lead to sensations of incomplete bowel movements or constipation.

5. Fatigue:

Dr Desai explains, fatigue in ovarian cancer stems from cancer cell energy demands, potential anemia due to a low red blood cell count, and treatment side effects like chemotherapy. Cancer growth taxes the body's resources, contributing to constant tiredness. Anemia worsens fatigue as fewer red blood cells mean less oxygen delivery.

All these symptoms are subtle and can be easily attributable to other common issues. However, if these symptoms are persistent then it is best to see your doctor.

Preventive Measures To Reduce The Risk Of Ovarian Cancer

Dr Desai shares, early diagnosis significantly improves cure rates for ovarian cancer, but unfortunately, many cases are detected at advanced stages. Yet, proactive steps such as regular checkups after the age of 40, heightened awareness of symptoms, and timely consultation with an ovarian cancer specialist, specifically a gynecologic oncologist, can be pivotal.

Taking these measures makes a substantial difference in detecting and treating ovarian cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages, enhancing the chances of successful outcomes.