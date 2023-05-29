World Digestive Health Day 2023: Identifying The Causes, Symptoms Of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

WDHD 2023: Every year on May 29, people all over the world mark World Digestive Health Day (WDHD) to raise awareness of digestive disorders and the significance of early detection and treatment of gastrointestinal ailments.

The theme for World Digestive Health Day 2023 is "Your Digestive Health: A Healthy Gut From the Start," which promotes the importance of a balanced diet in promoting optimal digestive function and microbiome health. This health event's major objectives are to encourage a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness of the significance of having a healthy gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is one of the most common digestive disorders that affect the Gastrointestinal (GI) tract and overall digestive system. Most people suffering from IBS may experience normal bowel movements on some days and encounter various symptoms on other days.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee English, Dr Vipulroy Rathod, Director-Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital shares the symptoms, causes and treatment of irritable bowel syndrome.

Dr Vipulroy Rathod says, "Although it’s not life-threatening, it can impact a person’s quality of life. Therefore, it is important to understand your digestive system and the way it functions, as there are chances of developing IBS at any stage of life."

Symptoms Of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Usually, the symptoms of IBS and its severity vary from person to person, along with the duration it lasts for.

- Various symptoms can indicate IBS like bloating, gas, cramps, abdominal pain, Diarrhea or constipation, or both.

- The other symptoms can be changes in the appearance of the bowel movement or in the frequency of having a bowel movement.

- One can also experience a sensation of incomplete evacuation of the stomach, mucus in the stool, or increased gases.

- In case of severe symptoms like weight loss, rectal bleeding, iron deficiency - Anemia, or unexplained vomiting, you should immediately check with your doctor as this also indicate Colon Cancer.

Therefore, if you are having persistent changes in bowel movement or any of the other symptoms related to IBS, you should consider visiting a medical expert.

What Causes Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

Even though there are incidences of a large number of IBS cases, the exact cause of IBS is still unknown. Several factors can trigger IBS. The Gastrointestinal (GI) tract moves the food through muscle contractions in your digestive system.

- A disorder in the functioning of the GI muscles can cause gas, bloating, Diarrhea or lead to slow food passage, causing hard and dry stools.

- Several bacterial or viral infections can also affect the functioning of the gastrointestinal tract, leading to other health issues.

- Another reason can be due to miscommunication between the brain and gut, this is also known as ‘brain-gut dysfunction’.

- People with early life stress due to work or lifestyle events tend to have more symptoms of IBS.

How To Diagnose Irritable Bowel Syndrome?

The diagnosis of IBS is more of a diagnosis by deductions of other possibilities. Therefore, it is important for the patient to undergo some investigations such as:

- Blood test

- Ultrasound of the abdomen

- CT scan/ a Colonoscopy

"A patient above 45 years should undergo these investigations before we label the patient with the diagnosis of IBS," recommends Dr Vipulroy.

The reason for investigations is that sometime the patient might be suffering from IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Diseases such as Ulcerative Colitis or Crohn’s Disease). Hence a definitive diagnosis is mandatory before initiating intervention.

Treatment Plan For Irritable Bowel Syndrome

IBS can be treated through simple lifestyle modification, by managing diet, and stress along with the help of expert guidance.

The treatment will again vary from person to person, as per the symptoms and triggers for the cause of IBS. The doctor can help you find the right treatment plan and suggest necessary changes in the diet.

The changes may include avoiding eating glutenous food, consuming more fibre, or following a special diet known as a low FODMAP diet.

Dr Vipulroy concludes, "It is important to keep a record of the food you eat and figure out which foods item trigger or aggravate IBS flare-ups. Regular exercise, avoiding smoking, eating smaller meals at regular intervals, and relaxation techniques such as Yoga, Pranayam and Meditation will help an IBS patient manage the condition, and have better control over their Gut."

In addition to ensuring sufficient nourishment, effective digestion also supports a robust immune system and efficient organ function.