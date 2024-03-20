World Happiness Day: Gen-Z Switches To Music, Yoga, Feel-Good Movies To Combat Stress

World Happiness Day is celebrated annually on March 20th to recognize the importance of happiness and well-being in people's lives around the world. The day was established by the United Nations in 2012 to promote happiness as a universal goal and to recognize the relevance of happiness and well-being as essential factors in the lives of individuals and communities.

Individuals approach happiness and mental well-being with a unique perspective, often prioritizing self-care and personal fulfillment and GenZ often embrace practices like mindfulness, yoga, and meditation to manage stress and maintain a balanced mental state. Unlike previous generations, GenZ is more open about mental health issues, seeking professional help and utilizing online resources for support. They find joy in simple pleasures, such as spending time with loved ones, pursuing hobbies, and engaging in meaningful experiences.

Knowing this in India, attitudes toward mental well-being are evolving, with increased awareness aiming to reduce the stigma commonly associated with mental health. Insights from the Feel Good with Fiama Mental Wellbeing Survey 2023, conducted in collaboration with NielsenIQ, highlight GenZ's efforts to redefine their outlook toward a happier state of mind and a sense of contentment.

This World Happiness Day, the survey delves into a variety of beliefs, behaviors, and major stressors for GenZ and Millennials, identifying key de-stressors that bring them happiness and a sense of calmness.

Contrary to the 'Fear of Missing Out' (FOMO) on social events and activities, GenZ is embracing a fresh perspective, redefining FOMO as the 'Fun of Missing Out.' This shift empowers individuals to set boundaries, prioritize their well-being, and engage in activities that truly bring them joy and fulfillment.

Despite the myriad causes of stress and increasing anxiety, the survey reveals that 51% of Indians who believe social media has a positive impact turn to online counseling as a treatment option. Additionally, yoga, meditation, and exercise have emerged as popular choices among 86% of Indians to combat stress, highlighting the crucial role of physical activity in maintaining mental balance.