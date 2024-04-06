World Health Day: Drinking Water May Not Be Enough To Stay Hydrated, Expert Suggests Alternatives

Summer is the best time of year to wear flowy, gorgeous dresses and spend time at the beach, but it's also the time of year when you suffer rashes, sweat, and general tiredness from the intense heat. While there is no denying that being hydrated is essential for surviving the summer heat and avoiding dehydration, experts warn that drinking simple water may not be sufficient.

If we do not take proper care of our bodies during this season, it slows down several of our body's functions, including cooling down and digestion. So let's understand the science behind the same phenomenon and prevent the numerous summer-specific problems.

An average person's weight is made up of between half and two-thirds of water; a 70-kg individual, for instance, has approximately 42 litres of water in his body.

Dr Tushar Tayal, Consultant, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram says, "The main source of loss of water from the body is urine through the kidneys. Depending on the body's needs, the kidneys typically output 800 ml to 2 litres of urine every day, though this might vary. Every day, the lungs exhale water vapour that evaporates from the skin, losing about 750 millilitres of water."

"Excessive sweating can significantly raise the amount of water lost through evaporation and can be brought on by intense exercise, hot weather, or a high body temperature. Minerals like potassium and salt are also found in sweat, and excessive perspiration can cause dehydration and mineral imbalances," adds Dr Tushar.

Because of this, it's critical to frequently replenish water and electrolytes, particularly in the summer, when an adult should drink about two litres of water per day.

According to Janhavee Agrawal, Certified nutrition consultant with Fast&Up, "The key is a diverse approach, tailoring your choices to individual preferences and needs. Stay attuned to your body's signals, ensuring comprehensive hydration for summer well-being."

6 Alternatives Of Water In Summer

Optimal summer hydration extends beyond water, encompassing a variety of options, here are some listed by Ms Janhavee:

1. Include electrolyte-rich coconut water, aiding mineral replenishment.

2. Buttermilk, rich in probiotics, contributes to hydration. Whole juicy fruits offer fluid intake and essential vitamins.

3. Enhance this spectrum with lemon salt water, adding a refreshing twist and electrolytes.

4. Fermented kanji drinks introduce probiotics and a unique flavour, complementing hydration.

5. Masala soda, with its zesty blend of spices, adds a flavourful alternative.

6. Electrolyte supplements are a great choice for hydration as well.