World Health Day: How Ayurveda Can Solve The Health Challenge Of Insomnia

World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on 7 April, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization, as well as other related organizations.

The impact of insomnia on individuals can be profound, causing daytime fatigue, cognitive impairment, and mood disturbance. In a society where being busy and productive is being used as a badge of honour, sleep deprivation is a natural consequence.

Addressing insomnia requires a comprehensive approach that includes good sleep practices, stress management techniques, and using Ayurveda to fix the root cause of the problem. Ayurveda uses special diets, calming routines, and herbs to help you sleep better. Hence, Dr. Pooja Kohli, a Senior Ayurveda Expert at HempStreet, shares some Ayurvedic tips for people struggling with insomnia:

Incorporate a Night Time Routine

Every night set apart 10-20 min for yourself to wind down. Massage your feet with sesame oil or coconut oil as it relieves stress and enhances blood circulation. 5- 10 min before sleeping practice alternate nostril breathing or ‘naadi shodhana pranayama’ to calm down the nervous system and go to bed.

Maintain a Fixed Sleeping routine

Establishing a consistent sleep routine, often referred to as sleep hygiene, is essential for improving sleep quality. This routine involves sleeping at a fixed time and waking up at a fixed time to reset the body clock. Besides that, no phones for 30 minutes before sleeping. In the early phase, we suggest 30 days of fixed sleep routine including weekends to improve the sleep cycle.

Drink Herbal Teas

Ayurveda is a treasure trove of resources. Various herbs, including ashwagandha, licorice, chamomile, and hibiscus, help calm the nervous system and promote active sleep. If your doshas allow, have warm milk with ashwagandha before bedtime. Additionally, under medical supervision, herbs such as Vijaya (Cannabis ) can be consumed and help in improving sleep.

Practice Mindful Eating

Opting for lighter, easy-to-digest meals can boost digestion and positively impact sleep quality. Ayurveda mentions eating with the circadian cycle and finishing dinner by 7 pm. However, if that is not possible, always try to keep a gap of 3 hours between your last meal and sleep time.